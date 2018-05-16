Ella's Kitchen Nicely Spiced Lentil Bites 8Pk 200G

Product Description
- Nicely Spiced Lentil Bites
- From our kitchen to your freezer
- I'm organic lentil and veggie bites, with mild warming spices. I'm full of tasty goodness and made with the same care as you would at home. These 8 tasty organic lentil bites are ever so nice - without any naughties.
- My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our food that is full of goodness.
- I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
- Heat + eat
- Tasty goodness
- 3 veggies
- Yummy organic food for kids
- Low in salt and fat
- High in protein
- No added sugar - I contain naturally occurring sugars
- No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
- Vegetarian
- Pack size: 200g
- No added sugar
- Low in salt
- Low in fat
- High in protein
Information
Ingredients
Organic Vegetables 30% (Parsnips, Onions, Courgettes), Organic Red Lentils 20%, Organic Potatoes 19%, Organic Breadcrumbs 16% (Water, Organic <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour, Yeast*), Organic <strong>Eggs</strong> 14%, Organic Curry Powder <2% (Coriander, Turmeric, Cumin, Fennel, Paprika, Ginger, Fenugreek, Black Pepper, Onions, Garlic), Organic Cornflour <1%, Other Stuff 0%, *I have no Organic certification
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Wheat
Storage
Keep me frozen in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.Please don't refreeze me after defrosting, I won't like it!
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Heat me straight from frozen.
Please always make sure I am piping hot all the way through after cooking but let me cool for a few minutes before serving. Appliances can vary, these are guidelines only.
Oven cook
Instructions: Best results: Preheat oven to 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas Mark 5.
Remove all packaging, place lentil bites onto a baking tray in the middle of the oven and cook for 14 minutes.
Produce of
I'm produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Using me: Heat and eat me when you're peckish, as a wholesome snack or lunch
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Warning: When eating me, always be careful hot food can burn. Make sure you test my temperature before serving me to your kids.
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Ella's Kitchen,
- RG9 4QG,
- UK.
Return to
- Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
- Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
- RG9 4QG,
- UK.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per bite
|Energy
|592kJ/140kcal
|148kJ/35kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|0.5g
|-of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|21.2g
|5.3g
|-of which sugars
|2.3g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.7g
|Protein
|8.0g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.07g
|0.02g
Safety information
