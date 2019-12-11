Nestle Box Bowls Cereal 6 Pack 210G

Product Description
- Fortified Mixed Whole Grain Sweetened Cereal Os with Honey Fortified Mixed Whole Grain Sweetened Cereal Os Chocolate Flavoured Fortified Wheat and Maize Cereal Sugar Frosted Fortified Whole Wheat Malted Cereal 100% Whole Grain Wheat Cereal Biscuits Whole Wheat Fortified Malted Cereal
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Oats, Wheat
- May Contain: Milk, Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before: Please See Top of Pack
Preparation and Usage
- Add milk & eat from the box
Net Contents
210g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Wheat (82%), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Molasses, Vitamins and Minerals (Niacin, Iron, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Oats, Wheat
- May Contain: Milk, Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before: Please See Top of Pack
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 40g serving of Frosted Shreddies Energy 1567kJ 627kJ - 370kcal 148kcal Fat 1.5g 0.6g of which saturates 0.2g 0.1g Carbohydrate 76g 30g of which sugars 25g 10g Fibre 9.0g 3.6g Protein 9.2g 3.7g Salt 0.61g 0.25g Vitamins and Minerals %RI* Riboflavin 0.77mg 55% Niacin 9.3mg 58% Vitamin B6 0.84mg 60% Folic Acid 93.8µg 47% Pantothenic Acid 3.3mg 55% Iron 6.5mg 47% * Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
Cereal Grains (Whole Grain Oat Flour (29%), Whole Grain Wheat (29%), Whole Grain Barley Flour (17%), Whole Grain Corn Flour (2.1%), Whole Grain Rice Flour (2.1%)), Sugar, Wheat Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Molasses, Vitamins and Minerals (Calcium, Vitamin C, Niacin, Iron, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin), Sunflower Oil, Salt, Colours: Annatto, Carotene: Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Antioxidant: Tocopherols
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Oats, Wheat
- May Contain: Milk, Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before: Please See Top of Pack
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 30g serving with 125ml semi-skimmed milk Energy 1613kJ 738kcal - 382kcal 175kcal Fat 4.7g 3.3g of which saturates 0.9g 1.4g Carbohydrate 71g 28g of which sugars 18g 11g Fibre 8.9g 2.7g Protein 9.4g 7.1g Salt 0.84g 0.40g Vitamins and Minerals %RI* Vitamin D 2.5µg 50% Vitamin C 40mg 50% Riboflavin 0.94mg 67% Niacin 12mg 73% Vitamin B6 0.96mg 69% Folic Acid 163µg 82% Pantothenic Acid 3.4mg 57% Calcium 525mg 66% Iron 13mg 89% * Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
Cereal Grains (Whole Grain Oat Flour (28%), Whole Grain Wheat (28%), Whole Grain Barley Flour (17%), Whole Grain Corn Flour (2.0%), Whole Grain Rice Flour (2.0%)], Sugar, Wheat Starch, Honey (4.1%), Vitamins and Minerals (Calcium Vitamin C, Niacin, Iron, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin D, Folic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin), Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Molasses, Antioxidant: Tocopherols, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Oats, Wheat
- May Contain: Milk, Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before: Please See Top of Pack
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 30g serving with 125ml semi-skimmed milk Energy 1599kJ 734kJ - 378kcal 174kcal Fat 3.6g 3.1g of which saturates 0.7g 1.4g Carbohydrate 74g 28g of which sugars 22g 13g Fibre 8.4g 2.5g Protein 8.7g 6.9g Salt 0.81g 0.40g Vitamins and Minerals %RI* Vitamin D 2.5µg 51% Vitamin C 55mg 68% Riboflavin 0.89mg 64% Niacin 11mg 69% Vitamin B6 0.92mg 66% Folic Acid 180µg 90% Pantothenic Acid 3.3mg 54% Calcium 502mg 63% Iron 10mg 71% * Reference Intake (RI) - - A 30g serving of Nestlé Honey Cheerios provides at least 15% of the RI of nine vitamins and minerals - -
Information
Ingredients
Cereal Grains (Whole Grain Wheat (51%), Maize Semolina (17%)), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (5.7%), Vitamins and Minerals (Calcium, Niacin (B3), Pantothenic Acid (B5), Iron, Vitamin D, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Salt, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Oats, Wheat
- May Contain: Milk, Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before: Please See Top of Pack
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 30g serving with 125ml Semi-Skimmed Milk Energy 1564kJ 723kJ - 369kcal 171kcal Fat 1.7g 2.6g of which saturates 0.6g 1.4g Carbohydrate 76g 29g of which sugars 25g 13g Fibre 8.7g 2.6g Protein 8.4g 6.8g Salt 0.44g 0.28g Vitamins and Minerals %RI* Vitamin D 2.5µg 50% Thiamin 1.0mg 91% Riboflavin 1.3mg 93% Niacin (B3) 15mg 93% Vitamin B6 1.4mg 96% Folic Acid 185µg 93% Pantothenic Acid (B5) 5.5mg 92% Calcium 474mg 59% Iron 10mg 74% * Reference Intake (RI) - - A 30g serving of Nestlé Nesquik provides at least 15% of the RI of nine vitamins and minerals - -
- Per 40g
- Energy620kJ 147kcal7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1551kJ
Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Wheat (100%)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Oats, Wheat
- May Contain: Milk, Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before: Please See Top of Pack
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 40g of Shredded Wheat Bitesize Energy 1551kJ 620kJ - 367kcal 147kcal Fat 2.2g 0.9g of which saturates 0.5g 0.2g Carbohydrate 69g 27.5g of which sugars 0.7g 0.3g Fibre 13g 5g Protein 12g 4.7g Salt 0.05g 0.02g * Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Wheat (96%), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Molasses, Vitamins and Minerals (Niacin, Iron, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Oats, Wheat
- May Contain: Milk, Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before: Please See Top of Pack
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 40g serving Energy 1538kJ 615kJ - 364kcal 145kcal Fat 1.8g 0.7g of which saturates 0.3g 0.1g Carbohydrate 70g 28g of which sugars 13g 5g Fibre 12g 4.9g Protein 11g 4.3g Salt 0.72g 0.29g Vitamins and Minerals % RI* Riboflavin 0.90mg 64% Niacin 11mg 68% Vitamin B6 0.99mg 71% Folic Acid 110µg 55% Pantothenic Acid 3.8mg 64% Iron 7.6mg 54% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - -
