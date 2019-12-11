By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Box Bowls Cereal 6 Pack 210G

Nestle Box Bowls Cereal 6 Pack 210G
£ 2.10
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Fortified Mixed Whole Grain Sweetened Cereal Os with Honey Fortified Mixed Whole Grain Sweetened Cereal Os Chocolate Flavoured Fortified Wheat and Maize Cereal Sugar Frosted Fortified Whole Wheat Malted Cereal 100% Whole Grain Wheat Cereal Biscuits Whole Wheat Fortified Malted Cereal
  • Whole grain
  • High in fibre
  • Vegan - Frosted Shreddies, Original Shreddies and Shredded Wheat Bitesize only
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 210g
  • High in fibre

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Oats, Wheat
  • May Contain: Milk, Nuts, Peanuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before: Please See Top of Pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Add milk & eat from the box

Name and address

  • Nestlé UK.

Return to

  • Good to talk
  • Contact us at:
  • Freepost Nestlé UK Consumer Services.
  • Phone 00800 0789 0789
  • Phone lines are open 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.
  • @NestléCerealsUK
  • www.nestlecereals.co.uk

Net Contents

210g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Whole Grain Wheat (82%), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Molasses, Vitamins and Minerals (Niacin, Iron, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin), Natural Flavouring

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Oats, Wheat
    • May Contain: Milk, Nuts, Peanuts

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before: Please See Top of Pack

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 40g serving of Frosted Shreddies
    Energy1567kJ627kJ
    -370kcal148kcal
    Fat1.5g0.6g
    of which saturates0.2g0.1g
    Carbohydrate76g30g
    of which sugars25g10g
    Fibre9.0g3.6g
    Protein9.2g3.7g
    Salt0.61g0.25g
    Vitamins and Minerals %RI*
    Riboflavin0.77mg 55%
    Niacin9.3mg 58%
    Vitamin B60.84mg 60%
    Folic Acid93.8µg 47%
    Pantothenic Acid3.3mg 55%
    Iron6.5mg 47%
    * Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Cereal Grains (Whole Grain Oat Flour (29%), Whole Grain Wheat (29%), Whole Grain Barley Flour (17%), Whole Grain Corn Flour (2.1%), Whole Grain Rice Flour (2.1%)), Sugar, Wheat Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Molasses, Vitamins and Minerals (Calcium, Vitamin C, Niacin, Iron, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin), Sunflower Oil, Salt, Colours: Annatto, Carotene: Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Antioxidant: Tocopherols

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Oats, Wheat
    • May Contain: Milk, Nuts, Peanuts

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before: Please See Top of Pack

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g serving with 125ml semi-skimmed milk
    Energy1613kJ738kcal
    -382kcal175kcal
    Fat4.7g3.3g
    of which saturates0.9g1.4g
    Carbohydrate71g28g
    of which sugars18g11g
    Fibre8.9g2.7g
    Protein9.4g7.1g
    Salt0.84g0.40g
    Vitamins and Minerals %RI*
    Vitamin D2.5µg 50%
    Vitamin C40mg 50%
    Riboflavin0.94mg 67%
    Niacin12mg 73%
    Vitamin B60.96mg 69%
    Folic Acid163µg 82%
    Pantothenic Acid3.4mg 57%
    Calcium525mg 66%
    Iron13mg 89%
    * Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Cereal Grains (Whole Grain Oat Flour (28%), Whole Grain Wheat (28%), Whole Grain Barley Flour (17%), Whole Grain Corn Flour (2.0%), Whole Grain Rice Flour (2.0%)], Sugar, Wheat Starch, Honey (4.1%), Vitamins and Minerals (Calcium Vitamin C, Niacin, Iron, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin D, Folic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin), Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Molasses, Antioxidant: Tocopherols, Natural Flavouring

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Oats, Wheat
    • May Contain: Milk, Nuts, Peanuts

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before: Please See Top of Pack

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g serving with 125ml semi-skimmed milk
    Energy1599kJ734kJ
    -378kcal174kcal
    Fat3.6g3.1g
    of which saturates0.7g1.4g
    Carbohydrate74g28g
    of which sugars22g13g
    Fibre8.4g2.5g
    Protein8.7g6.9g
    Salt0.81g0.40g
    Vitamins and Minerals %RI*
    Vitamin D2.5µg 51%
    Vitamin C55mg 68%
    Riboflavin0.89mg 64%
    Niacin11mg 69%
    Vitamin B60.92mg 66%
    Folic Acid180µg 90%
    Pantothenic Acid3.3mg 54%
    Calcium502mg 63%
    Iron10mg 71%
    * Reference Intake (RI)--
    A 30g serving of Nestlé Honey Cheerios provides at least 15% of the RI of nine vitamins and minerals--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Cereal Grains (Whole Grain Wheat (51%), Maize Semolina (17%)), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (5.7%), Vitamins and Minerals (Calcium, Niacin (B3), Pantothenic Acid (B5), Iron, Vitamin D, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Salt, Natural Flavouring

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Oats, Wheat
    • May Contain: Milk, Nuts, Peanuts

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before: Please See Top of Pack

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g serving with 125ml Semi-Skimmed Milk
    Energy1564kJ723kJ
    -369kcal171kcal
    Fat1.7g2.6g
    of which saturates0.6g1.4g
    Carbohydrate76g29g
    of which sugars25g13g
    Fibre8.7g2.6g
    Protein8.4g6.8g
    Salt0.44g0.28g
    Vitamins and Minerals %RI*
    Vitamin D2.5µg 50%
    Thiamin1.0mg 91%
    Riboflavin1.3mg 93%
    Niacin (B3)15mg 93%
    Vitamin B61.4mg 96%
    Folic Acid185µg 93%
    Pantothenic Acid (B5)5.5mg 92%
    Calcium474mg 59%
    Iron10mg 74%
    * Reference Intake (RI)--
    A 30g serving of Nestlé Nesquik provides at least 15% of the RI of nine vitamins and minerals--
  • Per 40g
    • Energy620kJ 147kcal
      7%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1551kJ

    Information

    Ingredients

    Whole Grain Wheat (100%)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Oats, Wheat
    • May Contain: Milk, Nuts, Peanuts

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before: Please See Top of Pack

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 40g of Shredded Wheat Bitesize
    Energy1551kJ620kJ
    -367kcal147kcal
    Fat2.2g0.9g
    of which saturates0.5g0.2g
    Carbohydrate 69g27.5g
    of which sugars0.7g0.3g
    Fibre13g5g
    Protein12g4.7g
    Salt0.05g0.02g
    * Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Whole Grain Wheat (96%), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Molasses, Vitamins and Minerals (Niacin, Iron, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Oats, Wheat
    • May Contain: Milk, Nuts, Peanuts

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before: Please See Top of Pack

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 40g serving
    Energy 1538kJ615kJ
    -364kcal145kcal
    Fat1.8g0.7g
    of which saturates0.3g0.1g
    Carbohydrate70g28g
    of which sugars13g5g
    Fibre12g4.9g
    Protein11g4.3g
    Salt0.72g0.29g
    Vitamins and Minerals% RI*
    Riboflavin0.90mg 64%
    Niacin11mg 68%
    Vitamin B60.99mg 71%
    Folic Acid110µg 55%
    Pantothenic Acid3.8mg 64%
    Iron7.6mg 54%
    *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

