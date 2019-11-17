By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Just Love Food Vegan Chocolate Cake 485G

4.5(7)Write a review
image 1 of Just Love Food Vegan Chocolate Cake 485G
£ 6.00
£1.24/100g

Product Description

  • Egg, Milk and Nut Free Chocolate Sponge Cake Filled and Covered with a Chocolate Frosting, Topped with Edible Lustred Dark Chocolate Drops.
  • To find out more about enjoying the Just Love Food Company range as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle visit www.justlovefoodcompany.com
  • Our promise
  • Family Business built on personal experience
  • Provide solutions without compromising on price or quality
  • Industry leading allergy management systems
  • Lovingly created with you in mind
  • Mike Woods
  • Our values
  • Accuracy
  • Knowledge
  • Creativity
  • Integrity
  • Community & staff development
  • Collaboration
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • Nut, milk and egg free
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 485g

Information

Ingredients

Chocolate Sponge Cake (69%): Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate (E170), Iron, Nicotinamide (Vit B3), Thiamine Hydrochloride (Vit B1)), Rapeseed Oil, Soya Protein (Water, Hulled Soya Beans, Apple Extract, Stabiliser (Tri Calcium Phosphate), Sea Salt, Thickener (Gellan Gum)), Cocoa Powder, Water, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Mono Calcium Phosphate, Corn Starch), Glucose Syrup, White Wine Vinegar, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Methylcellulose), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Chocolate Frosting (30%): Icing Sugar, Cake Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Flavouring), Cocoa Powder, Water, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Decoration: Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)), Gold Lustre (Potassium Aluminum Silicate, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide)), Chocolate contains 60% Cocoa Solids

Allergy Information

  • Contains Wheat, Gluten and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight, once opened, store in an airtight container.For Best Before See Top of Pack.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Serve
  • Remove collar, place cake onto a flat surface and with a serrated knife, cut using a sawing action. Make sure you clean the blade between slices.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Just Love Food Company,
  • Unit 6 Oakdale Court,
  • Bryn Brithdir,
  • Oakdale Business Park,
  • Blackwood,
  • NP12 4AD.

Return to

  • Just Love Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy this cake at its very best. If you are not completely satisfied, please retain the packaging, and contact our Customer Care Manager at the address below. If you have any questions, comments or suggestions on any of our JLF Co. range, you can contact us at:
  • Just Love Food Company,
  • Unit 6 Oakdale Court,
  • Bryn Brithdir,
  • Oakdale Business Park,
  • Blackwood,
  • NP12 4AD.
  • Or visit our website at www.justlovefoodcompany.com
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 61g sliceper sliceAdult RI
Energy kJ1711104312%8,400
Energy kcal4092492,000
Fat 22.0g14g20%70g
- of which saturates 5.4g3.3g16%20g
Carbohydrate 48.4g29.5g260g
- of which sugars33g20g22%90g
Protein 3.4g2.1g50g
Salt 0.4g0.3g4%6g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Super delicious vegan chocolate cake :)

5 stars

Amazing, super tasty cake. We had it for our little daughter's birthday party, who is allergic to dairy and eggs. Also, I am vegan. I was so happy to find this cake, but was skeptical as to if it would taste nice. Needless to say the whole cake was demolished straight away. Everyone was surprised when I told them it was plant based. I will definitely buy this one and other cakes from this company again and very soon. Super delicious, thank you from a very happy customer, JUST LOVE FOOD COMPANY :)

More larger size vegan cakes needed !

4 stars

Grateful for a vegan cake. Pleasant. A bit like chocolate muffins in texture but sweeter.

Great to have a vegan chocolate cake option. Well

5 stars

Great to have a vegan chocolate cake option. Well made and tastes good. A shame it is not currently available.

Fabulous product for people with nut allergies.

5 stars

Fantastic cake. Brilliant for people with severe nut allergies. Thank you Tesco for providing this excellent product for people with nut allergies.

Glad to see a vegan cake in Tesco :) was super exc

3 stars

Glad to see a vegan cake in Tesco :) was super excited to try it. tastes good but too sweet, would suggest much less sugar. Thanks for thinking of us vegans x

If you are able to get hold if it

5 stars

At the till in Tesco Supetstore Slough the manager says they cannot sell it in store as it has been withdrawn due to EPW. Emergency product wirhdrwal Not sure why it does not say so online. Just saying. Hmmmm, it was the last one up for grabs so I cannot help thinking that has something to do with it. I said I would take it for free at my own peril, still no.

Our daughters are Vegan and this cake is 'Heaven o

5 stars

Our daughters are Vegan and this cake is 'Heaven on a Plate'!! Tescos do supply many Vegan foods - the only supermarket that I use..

Usually bought next

Food Heaven Whipped Spray Cream Vegan 200Ml

£ 1.75
£0.88/100ml

Offer

Swedish Glace Vanilla Non Dairy Frozen Dessert 750Ml

£ 2.50
£0.33/100ml

Tesco 30 Meat Free Sausage Rolls 600G

£ 1.75
£2.92/kg

Vitalite Dairy Free Spread 500G

£ 1.40
£2.80/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here