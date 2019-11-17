Just Love Food Vegan Chocolate Cake 485G

Super delicious vegan chocolate cake :)
Amazing, super tasty cake. We had it for our little daughter's birthday party, who is allergic to dairy and eggs. Also, I am vegan. I was so happy to find this cake, but was skeptical as to if it would taste nice. Needless to say the whole cake was demolished straight away. Everyone was surprised when I told them it was plant based. I will definitely buy this one and other cakes from this company again and very soon. Super delicious, thank you from a very happy customer, JUST LOVE FOOD COMPANY :)
More larger size vegan cakes needed !
Grateful for a vegan cake. Pleasant. A bit like chocolate muffins in texture but sweeter.
Great to have a vegan chocolate cake option. Well made and tastes good. A shame it is not currently available.
Fabulous product for people with nut allergies.
Fantastic cake. Brilliant for people with severe nut allergies. Thank you Tesco for providing this excellent product for people with nut allergies.
Glad to see a vegan cake in Tesco :) was super excited to try it. tastes good but too sweet, would suggest much less sugar. Thanks for thinking of us vegans x
If you are able to get hold if it
At the till in Tesco Supetstore Slough the manager says they cannot sell it in store as it has been withdrawn due to EPW. Emergency product wirhdrwal Not sure why it does not say so online. Just saying. Hmmmm, it was the last one up for grabs so I cannot help thinking that has something to do with it. I said I would take it for free at my own peril, still no.
Our daughters are Vegan and this cake is 'Heaven on a Plate'!! Tescos do supply many Vegan foods - the only supermarket that I use..