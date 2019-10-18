By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Richmond 12 Chicken Sausages 544G

3(2)Write a review
Richmond 12 Chicken Sausages 544G
£ 2.50
£4.60/kg
2 Grilled Sausages (79g) contain
  • Energy623 kJ 149 kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.8g
    11%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars0.32g
    <1%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 788kJ/

Product Description

  • 12 Frozen Thick Chicken Sausages
  • 30% Less Fat*
  • *30% Less Fat than standard Richmond Thick Pork Sausage.
  • It's fair to say we know a thing or two about sausages... and we should do... we've been proudly making them for over a hundred years! We're now introducing chicken sausages, a healthier alternative for your whole family.
  • 12^ Chicken Sausages
  • ^Approx number of sausages.
  • Our own Irish recipe
  • Tasty & succulent
  • Pack size: 544g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken (52%), Water, Rusk (Wheat), Chicken Fat, Potato Starch, Less than 2%: Salt, Stabilisers: Diphosphates, Sodium Alginate, Flavourings, Wheat Flour, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Herb, Soya Concentrate, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite**, Natural Flavouring, Antioxidants: Vitamins C & E, Lemon Powder, Casing made from Beef Collagen, ** This just keeps them fresh for longer!

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Storage

Food freezer **** until Best Before End.Star marked refrigerator frozen compartment *** until Best Before ** 1 month * 1 week. No need to thaw. If thawed, cook within 12 hours of removal from the freezer. Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Best results achieved when cooked from frozen... smiles guaranteed!
Please ensure that these sausages are cooked thoroughly before eating.

Grill
Instructions: 15-20 min
Preheat grill to medium.
Place sausages on a rack.
Turn occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: 25-30 min
Preheat oven to 180°C/Gas Mark 4. Line a baking tray with grease proof paper. Place sausages on tray, put in the middle of the oven and cook. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Proudly produced in Great Britain with meat from the UK & or the EU

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

Return to

  • We love to chat
  • Drop us a line:
  • Richmond Sausages,
  • Kerry Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 1246,
  • Warrington,
  • WA4 9QN.
  • Freephone: 0800 783 4321
  • www.richmondsausages.co.uk

Net Contents

544g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g Grilled2 Grilled Sausages (79g) contain
Energy 788kJ/623kJ/
-188kcal149kcal
Fat 9.9g7.8g
of which saturates 2.9g2.3g
Carbohydrate12g9.6g
of which sugars 0.40g0.32g
Protein 12g9.5g
Salt 1.5g1.2g

Safety information

View more safety information

Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty and cook very well in the oven.

4 stars

Tasty and cook very well in the oven.

no taste and skin very thick.

2 stars

no taste and skin very thick.

