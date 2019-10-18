Richmond 12 Chicken Sausages 544G

Tasty and cook very well in the oven.
Tasty and cook very well in the oven.
no taste and skin very thick.
no taste and skin very thick.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 788kJ/
Chicken (52%), Water, Rusk (Wheat), Chicken Fat, Potato Starch, Less than 2%: Salt, Stabilisers: Diphosphates, Sodium Alginate, Flavourings, Wheat Flour, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Herb, Soya Concentrate, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite**, Natural Flavouring, Antioxidants: Vitamins C & E, Lemon Powder, Casing made from Beef Collagen, ** This just keeps them fresh for longer!
Food freezer **** until Best Before End.Star marked refrigerator frozen compartment *** until Best Before ** 1 month * 1 week. No need to thaw. If thawed, cook within 12 hours of removal from the freezer. Do not refreeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Best results achieved when cooked from frozen... smiles guaranteed!
Please ensure that these sausages are cooked thoroughly before eating.
Grill
Instructions: 15-20 min
Preheat grill to medium.
Place sausages on a rack.
Turn occasionally.
Oven cook
Instructions: 25-30 min
Preheat oven to 180°C/Gas Mark 4. Line a baking tray with grease proof paper. Place sausages on tray, put in the middle of the oven and cook. Turn occasionally.
Proudly produced in Great Britain with meat from the UK & or the EU
544g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Grilled
|2 Grilled Sausages (79g) contain
|Energy
|788kJ/
|623kJ/
|-
|188kcal
|149kcal
|Fat
|9.9g
|7.8g
|of which saturates
|2.9g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|9.6g
|of which sugars
|0.40g
|0.32g
|Protein
|12g
|9.5g
|Salt
|1.5g
|1.2g
Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019