By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Strong Roots Broccoli & Purple Carrot Bites 375G

3(2)Write a review
image 1 of Strong Roots Broccoli & Purple Carrot Bites 375G
£ 2.99
£7.98/kg

New

One serving (4 bites as sold) contains:
  • Energy542kJ 130kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.2g
    7%
  • Saturates0.5g
    2%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.56g
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) Per 100g

Product Description

  • Broccoli & Purple Carrot Bites
  • Do you need some inspiration or want to know more about our products? Check out below for more information.
  • www.strongroots.com
  • Find us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
  • A crisp broccoli bite coated in a purple carrot crumb, perfect to share, for dips and as a side.
  • Sammy always thought it was important that everyone should have strong roots. He is proud of his roots. Having grown up in a farming family with agriculture as a way of life, he realised early on that the producers of our food were very important to his life and everyone else's too. His grandfather thought so, his father thought so and he thinks so very strongly that he decided to build a food business with the goal of connecting you directly with the producers of the food that you eat. Improving the quality of the food by connecting you with the land.
  • "Strong Roots is about knowing where you're from so you can grow to where you want to be."
  • Low saturated fat
  • Source of fibre
  • GMO free
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 375g
  • Low saturated fat
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Broccoli 26%, Crumbs (Purple Carrot 11%, Potato, Yeast), Corn Starch, Water, Sunflower Oil, Cauliflower 8%, Onion, Potatoes, Wheat Flour ( Gluten ), Potato Flakes, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Cereals Containing Gluten, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen at -18 °C. Once defrosted, do not refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Preheat the oven.
2. Arrange the frozen product in a single layer on a oven tray.
3. During cooking, turn once.
200°C Fan 180°C Gas Mark 6 13-15 minutes
All appliances vary. These are guidelines only.

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Strong Roots,
  • 4th Floor,
  • 25 - 26, Earlsfort Terrace,
  • Dublin 2,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • What's the Story?
  • We would love to hear from you and even have a chat about anything, so please get in touch!
  • Strong Roots,
  • 4th Floor,
  • 25 - 26, Earlsfort Terrace,
  • Dublin 2,
  • Ireland.
  • IE: +353 1 8727677
  • UK: +44 2034570955
  • hello@strongroots.com
  • www.strongroots.com

Net Contents

375g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g(as sold) Per Serving 75g (4 Bites)
Energy kJ722kJ542kJ
Energy kcal173kcal130kcal
Fat 6.9g5.2g
of which saturates 0.7g0.5g
Carbohydrate 23.4g17.6g
of which sugars 1.4g1.0g
Fibre 3.5g2.6g
Protein 2.3g1.8g
Salt 0.74g0.56g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

I AM STOCKING UP ON These

5 stars

The negative review was probably due to Overcooking.(an Easy mistake as these are Allready cooked Guys. You only need to bake them conveniently for a few minutes. They CERTAINLY DONT need the 15 minutes stated on the packet. They're healthier than Hash browns. Perfect snacking (think nuggets) So eat them with Your favourite dip to add flavour, or drizzle a salad dressing over them. You will appreciate them more this way. Not boring at all. I Also use them instead of stuffing just by sprinkling Bit of seasoning spice over them, or seasoning herb to them. Lovely side dish too when eaten with chopped olives. I really adore this low carb snack. The broccoli Works!. Would Love more broccoli in it. (nudge,(please?). Surely a winner.

vile

1 stars

very disappointing. would actually say vile to be honest. looks like they are made from the stalks of broccoli. and the outer layer is like a unpleasant tasteless crumb. normally love the strong roots products, but this i will never buy again.

Usually bought next

Strong Roots Cauliflower Hashbrowns 375G

£ 3.00
£8.00/kg

Strong Roots Spinach Bites 375G

£ 3.00
£8.00/kg

Strong Roots Pumpkin Spinach Burger 375G

£ 3.00
£8.00/kg

Strong Roots Kale & Quinoa Burger 375G

£ 3.00
£8.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here