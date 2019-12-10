Strong Roots Broccoli & Purple Carrot Bites 375G

I AM STOCKING UP ON These
The negative review was probably due to Overcooking.(an Easy mistake as these are Allready cooked Guys. You only need to bake them conveniently for a few minutes. They CERTAINLY DONT need the 15 minutes stated on the packet. They're healthier than Hash browns. Perfect snacking (think nuggets) So eat them with Your favourite dip to add flavour, or drizzle a salad dressing over them. You will appreciate them more this way. Not boring at all. I Also use them instead of stuffing just by sprinkling Bit of seasoning spice over them, or seasoning herb to them. Lovely side dish too when eaten with chopped olives. I really adore this low carb snack. The broccoli Works!. Would Love more broccoli in it. (nudge,(please?). Surely a winner.
vile
very disappointing. would actually say vile to be honest. looks like they are made from the stalks of broccoli. and the outer layer is like a unpleasant tasteless crumb. normally love the strong roots products, but this i will never buy again.