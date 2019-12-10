By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Strong Roots Kale & Quinoa Burger 375G

3.5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Strong Roots Kale & Quinoa Burger 375G
£ 3.00
£8.00/kg
Product Description

  • A Blend of Quinoa, Kale and Mixed Vegetables with a Crispy Coat and Full of Taste
  • What's the Story?
  • We would love to hear from you and even have a chat about anything so please get in touch!
  • Do you need some inspiration or want to know more about our products? Check out below for more information
  • Find us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
  • Sammy always thought it was important that everyone should have strong roots. He is proud of his roots. Having grown up in a farming family with agriculture as a way of life, he realised early on that the producers of our food were very important to his life and everyone else's too. His grandfather thought so, his father thought so and he thinks so very strongly that he decided to build a food business with the goal of connecting you directly with the producers of the food that you eat. Improving the quality of the food by connecting you with the land.
  • "Strong roots is about knowing where you're from so you can grow to where you want to be."
  • Source of fibre
  • Low sugar
  • Low saturated fat
  • GMO free
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 375g
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Curly Kale 18%, Precooked Quinoa 13% (Water, Quinoa), Water, Crumb (Spelt Flour (Gluten)), Puffed Quinoa, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Yeast), Sunflower Oil, Potatoes, Carrots, Roasted Onions (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Soybeans, Potato Flakes, Wheat Flour (Gluten), Vegetable Stock (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Spices, Rapeseed Oil), Soya Sauce (Water, Salt, Soybeans, Wheat (Gluten)), Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodide), Sugar, Curry Powder, Garlic Powder, Ground Ginger, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Cereals Containing Gluten, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Preheat the oven.
2. Place the frozen product in a single layer on an oven tray.
3. During cooking, turn once.
200°C Fan 180°C Gas Mark 6 15-20 minutes
All appliances may vary. This is a guideline only.

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Strong Roots.,
  • 4th floor,
  • 25 - 26, Earlsfort Terrace,
  • Dublin 2,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Strong Roots.,
  • 4th floor,
  • 25 - 26, Earlsfort Terrace,
  • Dublin 2,
  • Ireland.
  • IE: +353 1 8727677
  • UK: +44 2034570955
  • hello@strongroots.com
  • www.strongroots.com

Net Contents

375g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer Serving (1 burger) oven cooked
Energy 860kJ693kJ206kcal166kcal
Fat 10.5g8.2g
of which saturates 1.0g0.8g
Carbohydrate 21.9g18.0g
of which sugars 2.7g1.7g
Fibre 2.7g2.4g
Protein 4.5g3.8g
Salt 0.88g0.73g

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Didn't like them at all

1 stars

Didn't like them at all, though worth a try as i am trying to go vegan. Still, lots of other foods to try as there is such a wide range to choose from.

great, tasty and good for you

5 stars

i love these all the strong roots brand food actually is lovely. i hope you will continue to keep them all in stock very regularly. even in smaller or middle size stores. Veg and vegan id becoming more popular I am moving over to it in a fast but in a strong and committed way, even though i am not vegetarian as such.. I just want to be more a healthy person.

DELICIOUS!

5 stars

DELICIOUS and so easy. My 4 boys no longer want burgers and meat and we get to save our planet!!!

