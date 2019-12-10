Strong Roots Kale & Quinoa Burger 375G

Didn't like them at all
Didn't like them at all, though worth a try as i am trying to go vegan. Still, lots of other foods to try as there is such a wide range to choose from.
great, tasty and good for you
i love these all the strong roots brand food actually is lovely. i hope you will continue to keep them all in stock very regularly. even in smaller or middle size stores. Veg and vegan id becoming more popular I am moving over to it in a fast but in a strong and committed way, even though i am not vegetarian as such.. I just want to be more a healthy person.
DELICIOUS!
DELICIOUS and so easy. My 4 boys no longer want burgers and meat and we get to save our planet!!!