Strong Roots Pumpkin Spinach Burger 375G

4.5(4)Write a review
image 1 of Strong Roots Pumpkin Spinach Burger 375G
One serving (75g oven cooked) contains:
  • Energy938kJ 224kcal
    8%
  • Fat11.2g
    11%
  • Saturates1g
    3%
  • Sugars2.3g
    2%
  • Salt0.73g
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 846kJ

Product Description

  • Pumpkin & Spinach Burger
  • What's the Story?
  • We would love to hear from you and even have a chat about anything so please get in touch!
  • Do you need some inspiration or want to know more about our products? Check out below for more information
  • Find us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
  • Pumpkin, mixed vegetables and a puffed quinoa coating combined in a delicious vegetable patty.
  • Sammy always thought it was important that everyone should have strong roots. He is proud of his roots. Having grown up in a farming family with agriculture as a way of life, he realised early on that the producers of our food were very important to his life and everyone else's too. His grandfather thought so, his father thought so and he thinks so very strongly that he decided to build a food business with the goal of connecting you directly with the producers of the food that you eat. Improving the quality of the food by connecting you with the land.
  • "Strong roots is about knowing where you're from so you can grow to where you want to be."
  • Low sugar
  • Low saturated fat
  • Source of fibre
  • GMO free
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 375g
Information

Ingredients

Precooked Quinoa 25% (Water, Quinoa), Pumpkin 17%, Spinach 17%, Crumb (Spelt Flour (Gluten), Puffed Quinoa, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Yeast), Wheat Flour (Gluten), Corn Starch, Roasted Onions (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Garlic, Salt, Vegetable Bouillon (Salt, Dextrose, Dried Vegetables (Carrot, Onion, Leek, Shallot, Pepper), Yeast), Curry Powder, Garlic Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen at -18 ºC. Once defrosted, do not refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Preheat the oven.
2. Place the frozen product in a single layer on an oven tray.
3. During cooking, turn once.
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 6 15-20 minutes
All appliances may vary. This is a guideline only.

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Strong Roots.,
  • 4th Floor,
  • 25 -26, Earlsfort Terrace,
  • Dublin 2,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Strong Roots.,
  • 4th Floor,
  • 25 -26, Earlsfort Terrace,
  • Dublin 2,
  • Ireland.
  • IE: +353 1 8727677
  • UK: +44 2034570955
  • hello@strongroots.com
  • www.strongroots.com

Net Contents

375g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer Serving (1 burger) oven cooked
Energy 846kJ938kJ
-202kcal224kcal
Fat 9.3g11.2g
of which saturates 0.8g1g
Carbohydrate 24.6g25.3g
of which sugars 2.5g2.3g*
Fibre 2.3g2.8g
Protein 3.9g4.2g
Salt 0.70g0.73g
*Naturally occurring sugar--

4 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Tasty!

5 stars

I recently decided to transition to 100% plant based nutrition and went for these pumpkin spinach burgers on instinct. Given I've been a white-meat-only eater all my adult life I had strong reservations. I imagined they'd be like too many of the other offerings, pretty much tasteless... Well I was wrong. They are really tasty and satisfyingly filling. My favourite veggie burgers by far.

Delicious

5 stars

As a meat lover who's trying to be healthy but hates veg, I am pleasantly surprised at how good these are. I'm now hooked on them.

Delicious, tasty, new flavours mixed- good Brand

5 stars

Delicious, my favourite in SR brand. I began buying these brands after seeing an advert. Well they live up to their claims, tasty, healthy, all with new ideas of ingredients mixed together too. The bites are my other favourites. Suits me also as not spicy like so many others(as spices do not agree with me) I recommend them to anyone wanting to try new flavours. Whether you are vegan, veg, or Flexitarian like me. I want a healthier diet, and always willing to try new ideas, flavours.

Good burger needs to be more pumpkin

3 stars

Good. But as a fan of both pumpkin and spinach, I would prefer these to be more pumpkin Tasty burgers but could be better

