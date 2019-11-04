Strong Roots Pumpkin Spinach Burger 375G

Tasty!
I recently decided to transition to 100% plant based nutrition and went for these pumpkin spinach burgers on instinct. Given I've been a white-meat-only eater all my adult life I had strong reservations. I imagined they'd be like too many of the other offerings, pretty much tasteless... Well I was wrong. They are really tasty and satisfyingly filling. My favourite veggie burgers by far.
Delicious
As a meat lover who's trying to be healthy but hates veg, I am pleasantly surprised at how good these are. I'm now hooked on them.
Delicious, tasty, new flavours mixed- good Brand
Delicious, my favourite in SR brand. I began buying these brands after seeing an advert. Well they live up to their claims, tasty, healthy, all with new ideas of ingredients mixed together too. The bites are my other favourites. Suits me also as not spicy like so many others(as spices do not agree with me) I recommend them to anyone wanting to try new flavours. Whether you are vegan, veg, or Flexitarian like me. I want a healthier diet, and always willing to try new ideas, flavours.
Good burger needs to be more pumpkin
Good. But as a fan of both pumpkin and spinach, I would prefer these to be more pumpkin Tasty burgers but could be better