Blue Dragon Aromatic Katsu Stir Fry Sauce 120G

love this sauce. vegan. very tasty and not burn your mouth hot. Tastes like a dish from Wagamama's
Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Light Soy Sauce (4%) [Water, Salt, Soya Beans, Roasted Wheat, Sugar, Alcohol], Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée (2.5%), Concentrated Apple Juice, Dried Onion, Curry Powder [Coriander, Turmeric, Cumin, Salt, Garlic, Fenugreek, Chilli, Ginger, Fennel], Fried Onion Flakes (1.5%) [Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Onion, Water, Salt], Yeast Extract Paste [Yeast Extract, Salt], Salt, Chinese Five-Spice Powder [Fennel, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Cloves, Cumin, Star Anise], Acid (Lactic Acid), White Pepper, Turmeric
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.
Made in the EU
2 Servings
120g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|437kJ/104kcal
|Fat
|4.5g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|15g
|of which sugars
|8.9g
|Protein
|1.0g
|Salt
|1.4g
