Cru Kafe Organic Espresso Blend 10 Capsules 52G

Product Description
- 10 capsules of Cru Kafe organic ground coffee
- For more visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
- Each of our organic coffees tell a story of small farms and steep mountainsides, where sun, soil and shade come together to make a truly amazing cup of Cru.
- Organic Espresso
- A beautifully balanced, full-bodied blend with notes of rich chocolate and caramel, skilfully crafted to capture all the character and complexity of a classic Italian espresso.
- Look for notes of: milk chocolate, malt biscuit, caramel
- When it comes to great coffee, sometimes what you leave out is just as important as what you put in...
- No pesticides, no solvents, no worries
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Fairtrade
- Ethical organic coffee
- House blend: Honduras, Ethiopia, India
- Milk chocolate, malt biscuit, caramel
- 10 x nespresso compatible capsules
- Pack size: 52g
Information
Ingredients
100% Ground Coffee
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before End (BBE), see base of box.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Refer to manufacturer's guide for instructions.
Name and address
- Packed for:
- CRU Kafe,
- A50.6, 56 Wood Lane,
- W12 7SB,
- UK.
Return to
- crukafe.com
Net Contents
52g ℮
