Pepsi Max Raspberry 1.5L ..

Write a review
£ 1.40
£0.09/100ml

Per 250ml:
  • Energy6kJ 1kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2kJ/0.5kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Low Calorie Raspberry Cola Flavoured Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
  • Maximum taste, no sugar with a raspberry kick
  • Pack size: 1500ml
  • No sugar

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Colour (Caramel E150d), Flavourings (including Caffeine), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Acids (Phosphoric Acid, Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Storage

Best Before End - See Shoulder of Bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 servings

Warnings

  • CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE.

Distributor address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.



  • Want to get in touch? Call our Consumer Care team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.pepsi.co.uk and email us.
  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

1.5l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 250ml
Energy2kJ/0.5kcal6kJ/1kcal
Fat0g0g
of which Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate<0.1g0.2g
of which Sugars0g0g
Protein<0.1g0.2g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Bottle contains 6 servings--

Safety information



CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars



Great taste, need bigger bottle

5 stars

I love the taste of the new raspberry pepsi max. Please stock it in the 2 litre bottles as other shops do.

Loving this so far

5 stars

One of the best editions so far

It's lush

5 stars

I love this drink so much its my new favourite drink out of the normal Pepsi but I do like the original Pepsi max too I highly recommend it to customers

Very disappointing not as I expected

2 stars

Disappointing. raspberry flavour virtually non existant.

It's very yummy, reminds me of Vimto :)

5 stars

It's very yummy, reminds me of Vimto :)

