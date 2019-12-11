Pepsi Max Raspberry 1.5L ..

Great taste, need bigger bottle
I love the taste of the new raspberry pepsi max. Please stock it in the 2 litre bottles as other shops do.
Loving this so far
One of the best editions so far
It's lush
I love this drink so much its my new favourite drink out of the normal Pepsi but I do like the original Pepsi max too I highly recommend it to customers
Very disappointing not as I expected
Disappointing. raspberry flavour virtually non existant.
It's very yummy, reminds me of Vimto :)
