Pantene Hard Water Shield Shampoo 500Ml

- Pantene Pro-V Hard Water Shield 5 shampoo protects against 1. dullness, 2. colour loss*, 3. roughness, 4. harshness, 5. tangles. It gently cleanses, while giving hair active Pro-V nutrients. It provides perfectly hydrated hair from the 1st wash. (*with system use of shampoo and conditioner)
- Shampoo that provides perfectly hydrated hair from the 1st wash
- Helps protect hair’s natural lipid layer
- Targets the driest areas of hair to lock in moisture
- Leaves hair perfectly soft
- Pack size: 500ML
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Citrate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Stearyl Alcohol, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Parfum, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Polyquaternium-6, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Trihydroxystearin, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone
France
- 1. Create lather 2. Rinse out well 3. Use conditioner
- Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.
- Procter & Gamble UK
- Weybridge
- Surrey
- KT13 0XP
- United Kingdom
- 0800 028 3578
- Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.
500 ℮
