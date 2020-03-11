By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dove Pro Age Nourishing Body Care Body Butter 250Ml

Write a review
£ 3.25
£1.30/100ml

Offer

  • Dove Nourishing Body Care Pro Age Body Butter moisturising cream combines rich moisturising ingredients and olive oil in a creamy body butter to give you supple, smooth skin. Dove Nourishing Body Care Pro Age Body Butter moisturiser combines skin natural nutrients and olive oil in a creamy formula to deeply* nourish your skin without leaving a greasy feel. This lotion butter nourishes your skin and leaves it beautifully supple and smooth all day. Dove Body Butter: because beauty has no age limit.
  • Enriched with NutriDUO, our unique dual-action moisturising complex, the Dove formula combines skin natural nutrients and essential oil goodness to nourish the deeper* layers of the skin, whilst also preventing moisture loss from the surface. Dove’s Nourishing Body Care Pro Age Body Butter body cream leaves skin intensely moisturised for 24 hours. With regular use, the quality of skin progressively improves, leaving it radiant on the outside and nourished beneath the surface* too. This effectively indulgent formula instantly works with the rich nourishment from Dove to improve the appearance of dark spots and accelerate cell renewal so that mature skin can restore itself. It’s a daily dose of renewing care for mature skin. The result? Beautifully radiant, even, supple and smooth skin.
  • *within the stratum corneum
  • Dove Pro Age Nourishing Body Care Body Butter skin cream contains olive oil and vitamin B3 for natural skin rejuvenation
  • Body moisturiser that is enriched with NutriDUO, to nourish the deeper* layers of the skin
  • Lotion leaves skin moisturised and soft for 24 hours
  • Dove Body Butter Improves the appearance of dark spots, accelerates cell renewal, and helps to prevent dry skin
  • Dove body lotion revitalises mature skin allowing it to restore itself naturally
  • Moisturiser that nourishes ageing skin and reduces the appearance of dark spots
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Petrolatum, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Cyclopentasiloxane, Stearic Acid, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Ethylhexyl Cocoate, Glycol Stearate, Hydrogenated Didecene, Olea Europaea Fruit Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Caramel, Cetyl Alcohol, Cyclomethicone, Cyclotetrasiloxane, Dimethiconol, Disodium EDTA, Disteareth-75 IPDI, Glyceryl Stearate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Hydrogenated Polydecene, Isohexadecane, Isomerized Linoleic Acid, Isopropyl Alcohol, Isostearic Acid, Maltodextrin, Methyloxirane polymer with oxirane, mono-2, Methylparaben, Microcrystalline Wax, Paraffin, Parfum, PEG/PPG-20/15 Dimethicone, PEG-80, PEG-90 Diisostearate, Phenoxyethanol, Polysorbate 80, Potato Starch Modified, Propylparaben, Sodium Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Sorbitan Monooleate, Stearamide AMP, Steareth-75, Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter, Triethanolamine, Xanthan Gum, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Eugenol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Storage

null

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Massage generously into skin.

Warnings

  • Caution: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

250 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

31 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Great cream

5 stars

I bought this cream a couple of weeks ago and being a woman over a certain age I thought I would give it a go and see if it actually works. It came I tried and to my amazement I really liked it. It's a lovely thick cream has a lovely aroma not too strong left my skin so smooth and slightly firmer I would definitely recommend this it's a must . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Luxuriously smooth1

5 stars

Have used this over the past few weeks and love how smooth and refreshed my skin feels. The cream feels thicker than previous dive creams I've used but still easy to apply and soaks in well. My skin has really started to dry out now I'm in my fifties and this pro age cream makes it plump and moisturiser again. The packaging is classic Dove and I like that the fragrance isn't strong. I would definitely recommend this to friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Rick and luxurious

5 stars

A very nice texture - rich and creamy with a delicate scent. It rubs in easily and doesn't leave a greasy feel. A little goes a long way so the tub should last for ages too. My skin is quite dry but is much improved by regular use of this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super Soft Skin

5 stars

Totally live the dove pro age body butter it really softens my skin its not greasy at all lovely & thick & has a lively scent that snells brill on my body i apply this every day & can see a big difference in the texture & feel of my skin totally recommend this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful body butter

5 stars

This really feels like melted butter on your skin - a delicious feeling and really rehydrates your skin - I love how smooth and buttery it feels and certainly gives me great results- I'd certainly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab product

4 stars

I have been using this product for a couple of weeks now and have noticed a huge difference to my skin,it is a thick creamy texture and smells lovely,it soaks into the skin quickly leaving it soft and smooth with a long lasting smell .would recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

really nice

5 stars

this is a big tub of sheer indulgence , the cream is pure white and very thick , it dose not melt or go water when you have it in your hands . the cream just glides onto skin and absorbed well, skin feels well nourished after use and also looks good cant say my skin looks younger but it most certainly looks healthy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love Dove

5 stars

Such great product from this brand this is perfect now my skin is getting abit aged and dryer. I love a thick body butter on my skin, the feel of the richness of the cream is just what I look for! I'm really liking the scent and end result of this butter on my skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not Greasy

5 stars

Another good product from Dove. The butter can be used on any skin as it has natural nutrients and the butter is creamy which nourishes your skin without leaving a greasy feel. The butter can be used both day and night. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dream Cream

5 stars

I have quite dry skin and so am always looking for a good moisturiser- and this ticks all the boxes. It's really creamy, smells divine and is not sticky on the skin. It's such a good size, it'll last ages too! A winner for me! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

