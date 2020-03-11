Dove Pro Age Nourishing Body Care Hand Cream 75Ml

Luxury on a budget. 5 stars Review from unilever.com 20th August 2019 Always use dove product and never dissapointed. This little tube site on my kitchen window ledge so I can quickly use it after washing up. Smells divine and a little is all you need. The scent lasts ages too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Luxurious!!! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 8th August 2019 Wow!! Dove Pro Age... really does what it says on the tube. I actually wish I had taken a before and after picture because my hands not only feel softer, they look younger... The lotion is 100% brilliant, the scent is amazing. It doesn’t dry out the hands or disappear into the skin. I will definitely be recommending this to all the ladies I know [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely 4 stars Review from unilever.com 1st August 2019 What a lovely hand cream. Unlike most I have used this does not leave a residue and absorbs perfectly into the hands. It is a great size for keeping in the car and in the drawer at work. You dont need a lot of this cream either, it does a long way. The smell is lovely also. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ageless Hand Cream 4 stars Review from unilever.com 31st July 2019 A great Hand Cream with a creamy thick texture which absorbs well with no residue, it leaves my skin feeling moisturised and hydrated. It is formulated to help older skin stay younger for longer. The only thing I would say that is slightly negative is I am not overly fond of the scent. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely hand cream 5 stars Review from unilever.com 31st July 2019 Used this after a week away camping and by morning my hands were rejuvenated. The cream has a light pleasant aroma and is absorbed quickly into the skin. My hands didn’t feel greasy afterwards either. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Silky smooth feeling 5 stars Review from unilever.com 29th July 2019 I got this hand cream as I do suffer from very dry hands and it is specifically for mature skin and I do have some dark spots on my hands. You only need a small amount of cream, it feels so silky when you apply and is easily absorbed. It has a lovely fragrance but it is not overpowering. Your hands feel instantly soft and supple but I can't really comment on the appearance of my dark spots yet as I would imagine this will take a few applications to start improving them. Overall this is a lovely hand cream and will definitely keep using it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells great. Feels wonderful. 5 stars Review from unilever.com 29th July 2019 The first thing you will notice is the beautiful smell as you open. I have used this every day multiple times since I've had this cream and my hands are in great shape because if it. You only need a small amount and it rubs in brilliantly leaving no greasy residue. This is now my go to for hand care. Brilliant product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Softens beautifully 4 stars Review from unilever.com 29th July 2019 sI tried this hand cream over the course of a week, using it whenever my hands felt dry. It has a lovely thick texture, and the.fragrance is not overpowering but a gentle floral smell. The one thing I didn’t like was that it took quite a long time to be absorbed into the skin. It did make my hands feel very soft, and they seem to be getting softer every day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wow soft hands 5 stars Review from unilever.com 29th July 2019 I have used this several times after washing dishes , anytime I wash my hands and it is nice. The cream is not greasy ,it sinks in so nice.Left my hands so soft and smelt so lovely. I would recommend this it anyone with hard hands because using all the times does help your hands. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]