By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dove Pro Age Nourishing Body Care Hand Cream 75Ml

4.5(29)Write a review
image 1 of Dove Pro Age Nourishing Body Care Hand Cream 75Ml
£ 2.25
£3.00/100ml

Offer

  • Dove Nourishing Body Care Pro Age Hand Cream helps mature skin to repair itself while reducing the appearance of dark spots on dry hands. It is a rich everyday hand moisturiser specially designed to deeply* nourish and care for mature skin, leaving you and your skin feeling radiant from the inside out.
  • Dove Pro Age Hand Cream nourishes and helps mature skin repair itself while reducing the appearance of dark spots while alleviating dry, itchy skin. The formula, with AHA, Vitamin B3, and olive oil, nourishes your skin and supports its natural renewal process deep* down - because beauty has no age limit. AHAs or alpha-hydroxy acids can help stimulate the natural exfoliation of dull and dead skin on dry hands from the upper layers to reveal a smoother, more toned skin appearance. This effectively indulgent formula instantly works with the rich nourishment from Dove to improve the appearance of dark spots and accelerate cell renewal, so that skin can restore itself. It’s a daily dose of renewing care for mature skin.
  • Dove hand moisturiser Enriched with NutriDUO, our unique dual-action moisturising complex, the formula combines skin natural nutrients and essential oil goodness to nourish the deeper* layers of the skin. Dove Pro Age Hand Cream prevents moisture loss from the surface of the skin meaning your skin can stay intensely moisturised for 24 hours. With regular use, the quality of skin progressively improves, leaving it radiant on the outside and nourished beneath the surface* too. The result? Beautifully radiant, even, and supple skin.
  • *within the stratum corneum
  • Dove Pro Age Nourishing Body Care Hand Cream contains AHA, olive oil, and vitamin B3 for natural dry skin rejuvenation
  • A dry skin moisturiser that is enriched with NutriDUO, to nourish the deeper* layers of the skin
  • Hand lotion that leaves skin moisturised and soft for 24 hours
  • Dove hand moisturiser improves the appearance of dark spots, accelerates cell renewal, and protects against dry skin
  • Dove Pro Age Hand Cream will revitalise mature skin, allowing it to restore itself naturally
  • A Dove hand care product that nourishes ageing and sensitive skin
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Potassium Lactate, Stearic Acid, Dimethicone, Paraffinum Liquidum, Glycerin, Potato Starch Modified, Lactic Acid, Glycol Stearate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, PEG-100 Stearate, Olea Europaea Fruit Oil, BHT, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Cetyl Alcohol, Cyclopentasiloxane, Disodium EDTA, Glyceryl Stearate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Isomerized Linoleic Acid, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Methylparaben, Niacinamide, Parfum, Petrolatum, Phenoxyethanol, Propylparaben, Stearamide AMP, Xanthan Gum, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Eugenol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Storage

null

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Massage generously into skin.

Warnings

  • Caution: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

75 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

29 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Luxury on a budget.

5 stars

Always use dove product and never dissapointed. This little tube site on my kitchen window ledge so I can quickly use it after washing up. Smells divine and a little is all you need. The scent lasts ages too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Luxurious!!!

5 stars

Wow!! Dove Pro Age... really does what it says on the tube. I actually wish I had taken a before and after picture because my hands not only feel softer, they look younger... The lotion is 100% brilliant, the scent is amazing. It doesn’t dry out the hands or disappear into the skin. I will definitely be recommending this to all the ladies I know [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely

4 stars

What a lovely hand cream. Unlike most I have used this does not leave a residue and absorbs perfectly into the hands. It is a great size for keeping in the car and in the drawer at work. You dont need a lot of this cream either, it does a long way. The smell is lovely also. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ageless Hand Cream

4 stars

A great Hand Cream with a creamy thick texture which absorbs well with no residue, it leaves my skin feeling moisturised and hydrated. It is formulated to help older skin stay younger for longer. The only thing I would say that is slightly negative is I am not overly fond of the scent. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely hand cream

5 stars

Used this after a week away camping and by morning my hands were rejuvenated. The cream has a light pleasant aroma and is absorbed quickly into the skin. My hands didn’t feel greasy afterwards either. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Silky smooth feeling

5 stars

I got this hand cream as I do suffer from very dry hands and it is specifically for mature skin and I do have some dark spots on my hands. You only need a small amount of cream, it feels so silky when you apply and is easily absorbed. It has a lovely fragrance but it is not overpowering. Your hands feel instantly soft and supple but I can't really comment on the appearance of my dark spots yet as I would imagine this will take a few applications to start improving them. Overall this is a lovely hand cream and will definitely keep using it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells great. Feels wonderful.

5 stars

The first thing you will notice is the beautiful smell as you open. I have used this every day multiple times since I've had this cream and my hands are in great shape because if it. You only need a small amount and it rubs in brilliantly leaving no greasy residue. This is now my go to for hand care. Brilliant product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Softens beautifully

4 stars

sI tried this hand cream over the course of a week, using it whenever my hands felt dry. It has a lovely thick texture, and the.fragrance is not overpowering but a gentle floral smell. The one thing I didn’t like was that it took quite a long time to be absorbed into the skin. It did make my hands feel very soft, and they seem to be getting softer every day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wow soft hands

5 stars

I have used this several times after washing dishes , anytime I wash my hands and it is nice. The cream is not greasy ,it sinks in so nice.Left my hands so soft and smelt so lovely. I would recommend this it anyone with hard hands because using all the times does help your hands. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely texture

5 stars

This handcream has a lovely texture, light and fluid. It is very easy to apply and absorbs really quickly, it has a light floral fragrance which is very pleasant. I have found this handcream to be really caring and nourishing to my hands and nails. I have been using it for a few weeks now and my hands are looking brighter and healthier. The tube is a good size for my bag too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 29 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Dove Pro Age Nourishing Body Care Body Lotion 400Ml

£ 3.25
£0.81/100ml

Offer

Nivea Hand Cream Intensive Almond Oil 100Ml

£ 2.00
£2.00/100ml

Offer

Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Visibly Renew Hand Cream 75Ml

£ 5.50
£7.34/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here