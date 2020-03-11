Dove Pro Age Nourishing Body Care Body Lotion 400Ml

Do not like the smell
Used this for the first time this morning. Noticed strong unpleased smell when appling it, thought it would wear off. Sitting at work and it has worn off. It 10.30. Still strong.
Excellent, but scent offputting
This lotion really made my skin a lot smoother, but I'm not at all keen on the scent - it might put me off buying it again. No scent at all would be preferable!
A good moisturiser
Been using this for years,( so happy you decided to produce it again ,it is so lovely to smooth in BUT oh dear what have you done to the smell it is so sickly. Please bring back the original scent that was gorgeous.
Smells yukki
It does as it says, but smells horrible, so I'm put off using it!😷😛dissapointed as its quite expensive.Wont be getting again, usually Dove products smell lovely .
Leaves my skin super soft
I enjoyed using this body lotion and left it as long a possible to leave a review because it’s ‘pro age’. I’ll be honest and say I didn’t much like the scent, I was expecting it to smell much like the other Dove products. The lotion itself sinks beautifully and leaves the skin soft and supple. As for ‘pro age’ not sure. I probably wouldn’t go out of my way to re purchase once it’s all gone. But it’s quite nice [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Soft skin
The lotion comes in a well-designed, sturdy container with a flip lid. It is easy to dispense and is a lovely, thick consistency. I have used it daily after a shower for the last 10 days. It has made my skin very soft and smooth. It has an odd smell, not unpleasant, but I feel it could be improved. I would buy it again. My skin has improved. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice moisturiser but didn’t see any major differences
Nice moisturiser but didn’t see any major differences to my skin when using compared to my usual moisturiser (Nivea). As a general moisturiser I think it’s great, feels nice on the skin and has a lovely smell. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smooth skin
Lovely moisturiser, isn’t to greasy and leaves skin feeling very soft. Fabulous for dry skin. Has got quite a strong scent to it, which can over power your perfume, to avoid this I use it as a nighttime moisturiser. Will use again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Dove Nourishing Body Care Pro Age Body Lotion
I love this product, it really does leave your skin feeling beautiful and soft and moisturised all day. I love the scent, it's great, i'd definitely recommend this product it's great for the more mature skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great on my dry ageing skin
As I'm now getting older, the skin is definitely suffering from more dry patches and areas like knees, elbows. This Lotion has really helped combat those troublesome areas, the Lotion is easy to apply and rub into the skin. M u skin now feel softer after using for almost two weeks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]