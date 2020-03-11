By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dove Pro Age Nourishing Body Care Body Lotion 400Ml

4.5(31)Write a review
image 1 of Dove Pro Age Nourishing Body Care Body Lotion 400Ml
£ 3.25
£0.81/100ml

Offer

  • Mature skin needs extra care and can be more susceptible to feeling dry. Nourish your skin with this moisturising lotion from the Dove Pro Age range and enjoy more radiant, supple, soft skin. Dove Nourishing Body Care Pro Age Body Lotion, contains AHA, olive oil and vitamin B3 to help support your skin's natural renewal process. AHAs or alpha-hydroxy acids can help stimulate the natural exfoliation of dull and dead skin from the upper layers to reveal a smoother, more toned skin appearance. It nourishes your skin deep* down, helping to make it visibly radiant on the inside and out.
  • Enriched with NutriDUO, our unique dual-action moisturising complex combines skin natural nutrients and essential oil goodness to nourish the deeper* layers of the skin. Dove Nourishing Body Care Pro Age Body Lotion prevents moisture loss from the skins surface, so skin can stay intensely moisturised and soft for 24 hours. With regular use, the quality of skin progressively improves, leaving it radiant on the outside and nourished beneath the surface* too.
  • This effectively indulgent formula instantly works with the rich nourishment from Dove to improve the appearance of dark spots and accelerate cell renewal. Dove’s Nourishing Body Care moisturiser revitalises mature skin allowing it to restore itself naturally. It’s a daily dose of renewing care for mature skin. The result? Beautifully radiant, even, and supple skin.
  • *within the stratum corneum
  • Dove Pro Age Nourishing Body Care body Lotion contains AHA, olive oil and vitamin B3 for natural skin rejuvenation
  • Dove moisturiser enriched with NutriDUO, to nourish the deeper* layers of the skin
  • A body cream that leaves skin moisturised and soft for 24 hours and fights dry skin
  • Body moisturiser Improves the appearance of dark spots and accelerates cell renewal
  • Dove skin cream revitalises mature skin allowing it to restore itself naturally
  • Dove lotion nourishes ageing skin
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Potassium Lactate, Dimethicone, Glyceryl Stearate, Cetyl Alcohol, Lactic Acid, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, PEG-100 Stearate, Olea Europaea Fruit Oil, BHT, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cetyl Palmitate, Disodium EDTA, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Isomerized Linoleic Acid, Methylparaben, Niacinamide, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Propylparaben, Sorbitan Monopalmitate, Sorbitan Olivate, Tapioca Starch, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Eugenol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 14700, CI 15985, CI 47005, CI 77891

Storage

null

Produce of

Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Massage generously into skin.

Warnings

  • Caution: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

31 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Do not like the smell

1 stars

Used this for the first time this morning. Noticed strong unpleased smell when appling it, thought it would wear off. Sitting at work and it has worn off. It 10.30. Still strong.

Excellent, but scent offputting

3 stars

This lotion really made my skin a lot smoother, but I'm not at all keen on the scent - it might put me off buying it again. No scent at all would be preferable!

A good moisturiser

4 stars

Been using this for years,( so happy you decided to produce it again ,it is so lovely to smooth in BUT oh dear what have you done to the smell it is so sickly. Please bring back the original scent that was gorgeous.

Smells yukki

3 stars

It does as it says, but smells horrible, so I'm put off using it!😷😛dissapointed as its quite expensive.Wont be getting again, usually Dove products smell lovely .

Leaves my skin super soft

4 stars

I enjoyed using this body lotion and left it as long a possible to leave a review because it’s ‘pro age’. I’ll be honest and say I didn’t much like the scent, I was expecting it to smell much like the other Dove products. The lotion itself sinks beautifully and leaves the skin soft and supple. As for ‘pro age’ not sure. I probably wouldn’t go out of my way to re purchase once it’s all gone. But it’s quite nice [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soft skin

4 stars

The lotion comes in a well-designed, sturdy container with a flip lid. It is easy to dispense and is a lovely, thick consistency. I have used it daily after a shower for the last 10 days. It has made my skin very soft and smooth. It has an odd smell, not unpleasant, but I feel it could be improved. I would buy it again. My skin has improved. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice moisturiser but didn’t see any major differences

3 stars

Nice moisturiser but didn’t see any major differences to my skin when using compared to my usual moisturiser (Nivea). As a general moisturiser I think it’s great, feels nice on the skin and has a lovely smell. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth skin

5 stars

Lovely moisturiser, isn’t to greasy and leaves skin feeling very soft. Fabulous for dry skin. Has got quite a strong scent to it, which can over power your perfume, to avoid this I use it as a nighttime moisturiser. Will use again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove Nourishing Body Care Pro Age Body Lotion

5 stars

I love this product, it really does leave your skin feeling beautiful and soft and moisturised all day. I love the scent, it's great, i'd definitely recommend this product it's great for the more mature skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great on my dry ageing skin

5 stars

As I'm now getting older, the skin is definitely suffering from more dry patches and areas like knees, elbows. This Lotion has really helped combat those troublesome areas, the Lotion is easy to apply and rub into the skin. M u skin now feel softer after using for almost two weeks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 31 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

