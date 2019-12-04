By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Innocent Wonder Green Juice 750Ml
£ 3.00
£0.40/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • A Blend of Fruit & Vegetable Juices with Extracts & Infusions + Added Vitamins
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle & balanced diet. PS Eat your greens.
  • 10% of our profits go to charity innocentdrinks.com/promise
  • Extra burst of goodness
  • High in vitamins B1 & B6 which contribute to normal psychological function. High in vitamins B3 & C which can help reduce tiredness and fatigue.
  • The Innocent promise
  • Tastes good. Does good.
  • With apple, pear, cucumber, matcha + vitamins kind to your mind
  • Green there done that
  • Pasteurised
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 750ml
  • High in vitamins B1 & B6 which contribute to normal psychological function
  • High in vitamins B3 & C which can help reduce tiredness and fatigue

Information

Ingredients

5 Pressed Apples (80%), 3/4 of a Pressed Pear (13%), 1/3 of a Crushed Cucumber (6%), A squeeze of Lime, A dash of Spirulina Extract, A dash of Matcha Infusion (0.2%), A dash of Safflower Extract, A dash of Liquorice Infusion, A dash of Ginger Infusion, Vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B6 & E)

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0-8°C before and after opening.Consume within 4 days of opening. For best before date see neck.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake it up.

Number of uses

1 serving = 150ml. 5 servings per bottle

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Fruit Towers,
  • 342 Ladbroke Grove,
  • London,
  • W10 5BU.
  • Or:
  • Fruit Towers,

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 150ml
Energy 171kJ (40kcal)257kJ (60kcal)
Fat 0g0g
(of which saturates)0g0g
Carbohydrate 10g15g
(of which sugars)9.0g14g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0g0g
Thiamin (Vitamin B1) 0.33 mg (30%*)0.49 mg (45%*)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) 0.39 mg (28%*)0.59 mg (42%*)
Niacin (Vitamin B3) 3.9 mg (24%*)5.8 mg (36%*)
Vitamin B6 0.40 mg (29%*)0.60 mg (43%*)
Vitamin C 36 mg (44%*)53 mg (67%*)
Vitamin E 4.0 mg (34%*)6.1 mg (51%*)
*% Reference Intake--
1 serving = 150ml. 5 servings per bottle--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Fresh light green smoothie

5 stars

Apple, pear and cucumber I liked this green smoothie fresh flavour and would buy regularly

