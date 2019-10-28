Innocent Bolt From Blue Juice 330Ml
Product Description
- A blend of fruit juices, coconut water & spirulina extract + added vitamins.
- Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle & balanced diet.
- The innocent promise
- Tastes good. Does good.
- 10% of our profits go to charity innocentdrinks.com/promise
- High in vitamins B1, B2, B3 & B6 which contribute to normal energy yielding metabolism and vitamin C which can help reduce tiredness and fatigue.
- Guava, lime, apple, coconut water blue spirulina + vitamins
- Helps give you some oomph
- Pasteurised
- Pack size: 330ml
- High in vitamins B1, B2, B3 & B6 which contribute to normal energy yielding metabolism
- Vitamin C which can help reduce tiredness and fatigue
Information
Ingredients
Apple Juice (66%), Coconut Water (18%), White Grape Juice, White Guava Puree (5%), Passion Fruit Juice, Spirulina Extract (0.8%), Lime Juice (0.7%), Vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B6 & E)
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0-8°C.Consume within 2 days of opening. For best before date see neck.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake it up.
Number of uses
1 serving = 150ml, 2.2 servings per bottle
Name and address
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
- Or
- Fruit Towers,
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 150ml
|Energy
|172kJ (41kcal)
|258kJ (62kcal)
|Carbohydrate
|10g
|15g
|(of which sugars)
|9.3g
|14g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|0.30 mg (27%*)
|0.45 mg (41%*)
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|0.37 mg (26%*)
|0.55 mg (39%*)
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|3.5 mg (22%*)
|5.3 mg (33%*)
|Vitamin B6
|0.40 mg (28%*)
|0.59 mg (42%*)
|Vitamin C
|26 mg (33%*)
|39 mg (49%*)
|Vitamin E
|3.8 mg (32%*)
|5.8 mg (48%*)
|Fat, saturates & salt - negligible amount. *% Reference Intake
|-
|-
|1 serving = 150ml. 2.2 servings per bottle
|-
|-
