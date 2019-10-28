By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Innocent Bolt From Blue Juice 330Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Innocent Bolt From Blue Juice 330Ml
£ 2.15
£0.65/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • A blend of fruit juices, coconut water & spirulina extract + added vitamins.
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle & balanced diet.
  • The innocent promise
  • Tastes good. Does good.
  • 10% of our profits go to charity innocentdrinks.com/promise
  • High in vitamins B1, B2, B3 & B6 which contribute to normal energy yielding metabolism and vitamin C which can help reduce tiredness and fatigue.
  • Guava, lime, apple, coconut water blue spirulina + vitamins
  • Helps give you some oomph
  • Pasteurised
  • Pack size: 330ml
  • High in vitamins B1, B2, B3 & B6 which contribute to normal energy yielding metabolism
  • Vitamin C which can help reduce tiredness and fatigue

Information

Ingredients

Apple Juice (66%), Coconut Water (18%), White Grape Juice, White Guava Puree (5%), Passion Fruit Juice, Spirulina Extract (0.8%), Lime Juice (0.7%), Vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B6 & E)

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0-8°C.Consume within 2 days of opening. For best before date see neck.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake it up.

Number of uses

1 serving = 150ml, 2.2 servings per bottle

Name and address

  • Fruit Towers,
  • 342 Ladbroke Grove,
  • London,
  • W10 5BU.
  • Or
  • Fruit Towers,

Return to

  • Fruit Towers,
  • 342 Ladbroke Grove,
  • London,
  • W10 5BU.
  • Or
  • Fruit Towers,
  • 2 Ballsbridge Park,
  • Dublin 4.
  • Email: hello@innocentdrinks.com

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 150ml
Energy 172kJ (41kcal)258kJ (62kcal)
Carbohydrate 10g15g
(of which sugars)9.3g14g
Protein 0g0g
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.30 mg (27%*)0.45 mg (41%*)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) 0.37 mg (26%*)0.55 mg (39%*)
Niacin (Vitamin B3) 3.5 mg (22%*)5.3 mg (33%*)
Vitamin B6 0.40 mg (28%*)0.59 mg (42%*)
Vitamin C 26 mg (33%*)39 mg (49%*)
Vitamin E 3.8 mg (32%*)5.8 mg (48%*)
Fat, saturates & salt - negligible amount. *% Reference Intake --
1 serving = 150ml. 2.2 servings per bottle--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Innocent Bolt From The Blue Juice 750Ml

£ 3.00
£0.40/100ml

Offer

Innocent Protein Super Smoothie Berry 360Ml

£ 2.29
£0.64/100ml

Offer

Tesco Pink Lady Apple & Grape Pot 100G

£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

Offer

Innocent Berry Set Go Juice 750Ml

£ 3.00
£0.40/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here