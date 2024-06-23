New
image 1 of Innocent Wonder Green Juice 330Ml
image 1 of Innocent Wonder Green Juice 330Mlimage 2 of Innocent Wonder Green Juice 330Mlimage 3 of Innocent Wonder Green Juice 330Ml

Innocent Wonder Green Juice 330Ml

4(1)
Write a review

£2.15

£0.65/100ml

A blend of fruit & vegetable juices with extracts & infusions + added vitaminsEnjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle & balanced diet.10% of our profits go to charityinnocentdrinks.com/promise
High in vitamins B1 & B6 which contribute to normal psychological function and vitamins B3 & C which can help reduce tiredness and fatigue.
The innocent promiseTastes good. Does good
© = Cucumbery
Apple, Pear, Cucumber, Matcha + VitaminsKind to Your MindPasteurised
Pack size: 330ML
Vitamins B1 & B6 which contribute to normal psychological functionVitamins B3 & C which can help reduce tiredness and fatigue
High in vitamins B1, B3, B6 & C

Ingredients

Apple Juice (80%), Pear Juice (13%), Cucumber Puree (6%), Lime Juice, Spirulina Extract, Matcha Infusion (0.2%), Safflower Extract, Liquorice Infusion, Ginger Infusion, Vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B6 & E)

Number of uses

1 serving = 150ml. 2.2 servings per bottle

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake it up.

View all Juice & Smoothies

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here