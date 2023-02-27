We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Innocent Berry Set Go Juice 330Ml

Write a review
Innocent Berry Set Go Juice 330Ml
£2.15
£0.65/100ml

Product Description

  • A blend of fruit & vegetable juices with guarana infusion + added vitamins.
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle & balanced diet.
  • 10% of our profits go to charity
  • innocentdrinks.com/promise
  • High in vitamins B1, B2, B3 & B6 which contribute to normal energy yielding metabolism and vitamin C which can help reduce tiredness and fatigue.
  • The Innocent promise
  • Tastes good. Does good.
  • Raspberry, Cherry, Apple Goji, Guarana + Vitamins
  • Helps You Go Go Go
  • Pasteurised
  • Pack size: 330ML
  • Vitamins B1, B2, B3 & B6 which contribute to normal energy yielding metabolism
  • Vitamin C which can help reduce tiredness and fatigue
  • High in vitamins B1, B2, B3 & B6

Information

Ingredients

Apple Juice (82%), White Grape Juice, Raspberry Juice (3%), Sour Cherry Puree (3%), Goji Berry Juice (2%), Passion Fruit Juice, Beetroot Juice, Lime Juice, Vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B6 & E), Guarana Infusion (0.02%)

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0-8°C. For best before date see neck. Consume within 2 days of opening.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake it up.

Number of uses

1 serving = 150ml. 2.2 servings per bottle

Recycling info

Pack. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Fruit Towers,
  • 342 Ladbroke Grove,
  • London,
  • W10 5BU.
  • Fruit Towers,
  • 2 Ballsbridge Park,

Return to

  • Fruit Towers,
  • 342 Ladbroke Grove,
  • London,
  • W10 5BU.
  • Fruit Towers,
  • 2 Ballsbridge Park,
  • Dublin 4.
  • Email: hello@innocentdrinks.com

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 150ml
Energy180 kJ (42kcal)269kJ (63 kcal)
Carbohydrate11g16g
(of which sugars)10g15g
Protein0g0g
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.34 mg (31%*)0.51 mg (46%*)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)0.39 mg (28%*)0.58 mg (42%*)
Niacin (Vitamin B3)4.1 mg (26%*)6.1 mg (38%*)
Vitamin B60.41 mg (29%*)0.61 mg (44%*)
Vitamin C40 mg (49%*)59 mg (74%*)
Vitamin E4.0 mg (33%*)5.9 mg (50%*)
Fat, saturates & salt - negligible amount--
*% Reference Intake--
1 serving = 150ml. 2.2 servings per bottle--
delicious and filled with lots of great vitamins

5 stars

delicious and filled with lots of great vitamins

sooooooo good

5 stars

sooooooo good

