Innocent Vanilla & Raspberry Ripple Smoothie 750Ml
Offer
Product Description
- This innocent smoothie is a blend of crushed fruit & veg, pure juices and vanilla extract
- Sit Down, Feet Up
- Humans are always doing stuff. Traveling somewhere. Meeting someone. Furiously typing something into a computer the size of a paper napkin. No wonder we call it the human race. But sometimes it's good to slow down and treat yourself. Which is where this smoothie comes in, with its tasty blend of sweet raspberries, tangy rhubarb, juicy apples and smooth Bourbon vanilla. So sit down and put those feet up.
- You've earned it.
- 10% of profits to charity see innocentdrinks.com/promise
- Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet
- PS Eat your greens.
- This smoothie is a source of Vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system
- The innocent promise
- Taste good. Does good.
- Tasty healthy products
- Sourced sustainably
- Raspberries, rhubarb, apples & vanilla
- Gently pasteurised
- Vegan
- Pack size: 750ml
Information
Ingredients
4 Pressed Apples (63%), 2 1/2 Crushed Bananas**, 21 Crushed Raspberries (7%), 1/4 of a Pressed Rhubarb Stalk (4.4%), A Dash of Pressed Beetroot, Some Bourbon-Vanilla Extract (0.1%), **Rainforest Alliance Certified™
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0-8°C before and after openingOnce opened, drink within 4 days For best before date see neck
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before opening, not after.
Number of uses
There are 3 x 250ml servings per bottle
Name and address
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml
|250ml
|Energy
|207kJ (49kcal)
|516kJ (122kcal)
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|(of which saturates)
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|30g
|(of which sugars)
|11g
|28g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|1.3g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|Vitamin C
|19mg (24%)*
|48mg (59%)*
|*% Reference Intake
|-
|-
|Contains naturally occurring sugars from fruit and vegetables
|-
|-
|There are 3 x 250ml servings per bottle
|-
|-
