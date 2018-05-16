Pampers Sensitive Baby Wipes 52 Pack

- Your baby’s delicate skin deserves Pampers' trusted skin protection. Pampers Sensitive wipes are clinically tested gentler than cleaning with cotton wool and water – while Pampers unique pH balancing formula helps prevent skin irritation by maintaining skin’s natural pH. And because they are specially designed with your baby’s sensitive skin needs in mind, Pampers Sensitive wipes contain no perfume or alcohol. Pampers Sensitive wipes are dermatologically tested and suitable from the first day. Please dispose of wipes in the bin - do not flush wipes.
- Gently cleans while providing Pampers' trusted skin protection
- The unique pH balancing formula helps protect your baby’s sensitive skin from irritation
- Free of alcohol and perfume, they are clinically tested gentler than cotton wool and water
- Dermatologically tested, they are suitable to use from the first day
- With moisture protect closing system
- Want to know more about the components Pampers uses? Visit pampers.co.uk, pampers.ie
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Citric Acid, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Citrate, Sorbitan Caprylate, Sodium Benzoate, Disodium EDTA, BIS-PEG/PPG-16/16 PEG/PPG-16/16 Dimethicone, Xanthan Gum, Pentadecalactone, Dipropylene Glycol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride
Produce of
Germany
Warnings
- To avoid danger of suffocation and/or strangulation, keep all packaging material away from babies and children.
Return to
- Procter & Gamble UK
- Weybridge
- Surrey
- KT13 0XP
- United Kingdom
- (UK) 0800 328 328 1
- (IE) 1800 535 124
- Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.
Safety information
