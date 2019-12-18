Pampers Baby Dry Pants Jumbo Cube Pack Size 6 52 Nappies

Very good pants
Nappy pants
Softest nappies I have ever tryed on my little one, great now she’s on the move and no leaks!
good but not enough
I was lucky to be given these nappies by our nursery “DreamMaker” with our wriggling 18 months boy. They have good quality, absorbency and fit. They're really soft and cute. However, after trying several of them (both my husband and I) we were disappointed to see that their quality and practicality is nowhere near the ones of amazing Pampers Premium Protection Nappies. Absorbency wise (even baby-dry) not as good, especially for nights or days out when he’s playing around. Without a wetness indicator you have to pull down/take off the pants to check and it is just annoying for the wriggly baby and near to a breakdown experience when he is tired or sleepy. Besides my husband found the tearing of the sides was not clearly indicated and it was not easy to see on the pants where to tear from. They have a lovely high fit that prevented leaking to go out of the nappy to his back so that was good (even if that doesn’t happen often) The main reason why we did not like the nappy pants was that our son gets wrigglier when putting on or off pants. Thus, these pants were too hard to put on. As soon as I started to put his feet onto the pants he would start turning and screaming, so imagine when having to pull them down or up to check if he was wet several times a day (even if there is no need to take any of them off completely). All that been said, I found them fabulous for after swimming lessons when I have to change him most of the times standing up so he “helps” putting his legs in and because there is nothing to clean” just to dry out after shower. I guess he just feels he’s putting back his swimming nappy! I have tried them also in places that have nothing to change the baby so it makes the standing up changes easier for both of us. All in all, they are a good but not enough good value for money vs regular nappies since they are more expensive and less practical /not as good. Premium Protection Nappies for us. Araceli & Stephane
baby-dry pants
product fantastic with ratio quality and price. would recommend it to all mothers. fitting product, comfortable, suited for babies, for sensitive skin good protection for babies. good value for money. will surely recommend this product.
Amazing product I recommend
I have tried my daughter with a few types of nappies it was hard to find the right ones for her but the lovely pampers customer services helped me to find these amazing nappy pants. They are perfect for active and wiggly babies and so simple and quick. Lovely fitting all round meaning we’ve had no leaks at all with these. Pampers pants are the best I’ve tried
Excellent
I can't fault these pants at all. Even better since the size 7 came out. Perfect fit
Absolutely amazing
I am very happy with pampers baby dry nappy pants as it keeps my son dry throughout the night and ensures an uninterrupted good nights sleep. It feels very comfortable over my baby’s tummy. Since I have started using the pants he hasn’t developed rashes. Thank you pampers from a happy mummy.
dry pants
Not that good
Not always keep dry over night. Not easy to change pants if baby moving.
Mrs
My son is 4 1/2 and potty trained during the day but doesn't always wake for the toilet in the night, ive been using papers nappy pants for the last 18 months as they enable him to use the toilet if he does wake but also give me the peace of mind he will stay dry if he doesn't. I would recommend these to any parents with children at potty training age