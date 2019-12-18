By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pampers Baby Dry Pants Jumbo Cube Pack Size 6 52 Nappies

  • When baby becomes active and tries to roll or crawl away during changing time, taped nappies can be hard to put on, or can become loose. Then it’s time for Pampers Baby-Dry Nappy Pants! Pampers Baby-Dry Nappy Pants are easy to pull on and take off with tear away sides. Their all-round fit adapts to baby’s movements to provide comfort and fit. Air channels let air flow freely inside the nappy pant for up to 12 hours of breathable dryness. Make changing time quick and easy with Pampers Baby-Dry Nappy Pants, wherever baby is crawling! Use with Pampers wipes.
  • One pull to put on Easy-On Pampers Baby-Dry Nappy
  • Air channels let air flow freely for up to 12 hours of breathable dryness
  • An inner layer with absorbent micropearls, to absorb and lock wetness away
  • Soft Like Cotton for your baby to feel comfortable all day (does not contain cotton)
  • Stretchy waistband and leg cuffs adapt to baby movements for a perfect fit
  • 3 easy steps to use – pull on, tear off the sides, roll to dispose
  • Want to know more about the components Pampers uses? Visit pampers.co.uk, pampers.ie

Information

Ingredients

Petrolatum, Stearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • To avoid danger of suffocation and/or strangulation, keep all packaging material away from babies and children.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • (UK) 0800 328 328 1
  • (IE) 1800 535 124
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Safety information

View more safety information

To avoid danger of suffocation and/or strangulation, keep all packaging material away from babies and children.

Very good pants

Very good pants

Nappy pants

Softest nappies I have ever tryed on my little one, great now she’s on the move and no leaks!

good but not enough

I was lucky to be given these nappies by our nursery “DreamMaker” with our wriggling 18 months boy. They have good quality, absorbency and fit. They're really soft and cute. However, after trying several of them (both my husband and I) we were disappointed to see that their quality and practicality is nowhere near the ones of amazing Pampers Premium Protection Nappies. Absorbency wise (even baby-dry) not as good, especially for nights or days out when he’s playing around. Without a wetness indicator you have to pull down/take off the pants to check and it is just annoying for the wriggly baby and near to a breakdown experience when he is tired or sleepy. Besides my husband found the tearing of the sides was not clearly indicated and it was not easy to see on the pants where to tear from. They have a lovely high fit that prevented leaking to go out of the nappy to his back so that was good (even if that doesn’t happen often) The main reason why we did not like the nappy pants was that our son gets wrigglier when putting on or off pants. Thus, these pants were too hard to put on. As soon as I started to put his feet onto the pants he would start turning and screaming, so imagine when having to pull them down or up to check if he was wet several times a day (even if there is no need to take any of them off completely). All that been said, I found them fabulous for after swimming lessons when I have to change him most of the times standing up so he “helps” putting his legs in and because there is nothing to clean” just to dry out after shower. I guess he just feels he’s putting back his swimming nappy! I have tried them also in places that have nothing to change the baby so it makes the standing up changes easier for both of us. All in all, they are a good but not enough good value for money vs regular nappies since they are more expensive and less practical /not as good. Premium Protection Nappies for us. Araceli & Stephane

baby-dry pants

product fantastic with ratio quality and price. would recommend it to all mothers. fitting product, comfortable, suited for babies, for sensitive skin good protection for babies. good value for money. will surely recommend this product.

Amazing product I recommend

I have tried my daughter with a few types of nappies it was hard to find the right ones for her but the lovely pampers customer services helped me to find these amazing nappy pants. They are perfect for active and wiggly babies and so simple and quick. Lovely fitting all round meaning we’ve had no leaks at all with these. Pampers pants are the best I’ve tried

Excellent

I can't fault these pants at all. Even better since the size 7 came out. Perfect fit

Absolutely amazing

I am very happy with pampers baby dry nappy pants as it keeps my son dry throughout the night and ensures an uninterrupted good nights sleep. It feels very comfortable over my baby’s tummy. Since I have started using the pants he hasn’t developed rashes. Thank you pampers from a happy mummy.

dry pants

Not that good

Not always keep dry over night. Not easy to change pants if baby moving.

Mrs

My son is 4 1/2 and potty trained during the day but doesn't always wake for the toilet in the night, ive been using papers nappy pants for the last 18 months as they enable him to use the toilet if he does wake but also give me the peace of mind he will stay dry if he doesn't. I would recommend these to any parents with children at potty training age

