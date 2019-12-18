Pampers Baby Dry Pants Jumbo Cube Pack Size 6 52 Nappies

good but not enough

2 stars

Review from pampers.co.uk

19th October 2018

I was lucky to be given these nappies by our nursery “DreamMaker” with our wriggling 18 months boy. They have good quality, absorbency and fit. They're really soft and cute. However, after trying several of them (both my husband and I) we were disappointed to see that their quality and practicality is nowhere near the ones of amazing Pampers Premium Protection Nappies. Absorbency wise (even baby-dry) not as good, especially for nights or days out when he’s playing around. Without a wetness indicator you have to pull down/take off the pants to check and it is just annoying for the wriggly baby and near to a breakdown experience when he is tired or sleepy. Besides my husband found the tearing of the sides was not clearly indicated and it was not easy to see on the pants where to tear from. They have a lovely high fit that prevented leaking to go out of the nappy to his back so that was good (even if that doesn’t happen often) The main reason why we did not like the nappy pants was that our son gets wrigglier when putting on or off pants. Thus, these pants were too hard to put on. As soon as I started to put his feet onto the pants he would start turning and screaming, so imagine when having to pull them down or up to check if he was wet several times a day (even if there is no need to take any of them off completely). All that been said, I found them fabulous for after swimming lessons when I have to change him most of the times standing up so he “helps” putting his legs in and because there is nothing to clean” just to dry out after shower. I guess he just feels he’s putting back his swimming nappy! I have tried them also in places that have nothing to change the baby so it makes the standing up changes easier for both of us. All in all, they are a good but not enough good value for money vs regular nappies since they are more expensive and less practical /not as good. Premium Protection Nappies for us. Araceli & Stephane