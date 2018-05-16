Johnson's Baby Cotton Touch Wipes 6X56 Pieces

Product Description
- Extra Sensitive Wipes
- Hypoallergenic* & clinically proven suitable for newborn skin
- *formulated to minimise the risk of allergies.
- Healthy Feeling Skin, Happy Baby
- Your baby's skin is up to 30% thinner than yours so it needs ultra gentle and delicate care. That's why our cottontouch™ wipes are designed to be soft & gentle enough for frequent use on even the most delicate skin.
- We only choose high quality ingredients that are gentle for baby. That's why we've rejected over 400 ingredients that don't meet our Best for Baby™ Standards
- No more tears
- 0% parabens, phthalates, alcohol, fragrance
- As mild as cotton wool & water for delicate skin care from day 1
- Blended with real cotton
- Leaves no unwanted residue behind
- Clinically proven suitable for newborn skin
- Gently cleanses without leaving behind any unwanted residue
- With real cotton oil. Soft enough for frequent use even on delicate skin
- pH balanced, leaves baby's skin soft & feeling healthy
Information
Ingredients
[PR-018272], Aqua*, Gossypium Herbaceum Seed Oil*, Polyglyceryl-2 Dipolyhydroxystearate*, Glyceryl Oleate*, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate*, Coco-Glucoside*, Lauryl Glucoside*, Caprylyl Glycol, Glycerin*, Glyceryl Polyacrylate, Carbomer, Citric Acid*, Sodium Hydroxide, Tocopherol*, Sodium Benzoate, * = Naturally-derived
Produce of
Made in UK
Preparation and Usage
- To Use: JOHNSON'S® Cottontouch™ Wipes can be used all over babies' skin, including bottoms, hands and delicate faces. Simply open the pack, remove a JOHNSON'S® Cottontouch™ Wipe and clean your baby's skin. Close lid after use.
Warnings
- WARNING: Keep out of reach of children. For external use only.
Name and address
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG.
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
- Tallaght,
- Dublin 24.
Return to
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG.
- Careline: 08082381614
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
- Tallaght,
- Dublin 24.
- Careline: 1800220044
Net Contents
336 x Wipes
Safety information
WARNING: Keep out of reach of children. For external use only.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019