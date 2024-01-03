Orchard Mini Games

Collect the insects to fill your board and shout “Bingo” to win!

Orchard Toys are leading manufacturers in award-winning educational games and jigsaws, for ages 18months+

Take it in turns to turn over a picture card, if the minibeast on the picture card matches a minibeast on anyone’s board, players place a bingo counter over the matching space. The winner is the first person to cover all their pictures on their board and shout “Bingo!”. Designed for ages 3-5, Minibeast Bingo offers the perfect balance between learning and fun, where players will develop matching and memory skills. Perfect for travel, at home, or on holiday, the mini games are Orchard Toys’ smallest games in a compact and portable size! The mini games also make the perfect pocket money toys, birthday gifts, and Christmas stocking fillers. Contents: 4 bingo boards 20 picture cards 34 bingo counters Not suitable for children under 3 years due to small parts. Choking hazard.

Perfect travel game Small, compact and portable Suitable for ages 3-5 Bursting with enough fun for 2-4 players per game

Lower age limit

3 Years

upper-age-limit

5 Years