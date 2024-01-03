We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Orchard Mini Games

Orchard Mini Games

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.50

£5.50/each

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

Orchard Mini Games
Collect the insects to fill your board and shout “Bingo” to win!
Orchard Toys are leading manufacturers in award-winning educational games and jigsaws, for ages 18months+
Take it in turns to turn over a picture card, if the minibeast on the picture card matches a minibeast on anyone’s board, players place a bingo counter over the matching space. The winner is the first person to cover all their pictures on their board and shout “Bingo!”.Designed for ages 3-5, Minibeast Bingo offers the perfect balance between learning and fun, where players will develop matching and memory skills.Perfect for travel, at home, or on holiday, the mini games are Orchard Toys’ smallest games in a compact and portable size! The mini games also make the perfect pocket money toys, birthday gifts, and Christmas stocking fillers.Contents:4 bingo boards20 picture cards34 bingo countersNot suitable for children under 3 years due to small parts. Choking hazard.
Perfect travel gameSmall, compact and portableSuitable for ages 3-5Bursting with enough fun for 2-4 players per game

Lower age limit

3 Years

upper-age-limit

5 Years

View all Games, Jigsaws & Puzzles

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here