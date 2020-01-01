Pantene Repair & Protect Shampoo 500Ml

Bring back original formula
This shampoo has been ruined after ingredients changed. Leaves my hair dry and unmanageable.
So in love with this!!
I used this shampoo, 3 min conditioner, 1 min shot and the mask. My hair has come out feeling so soft and smelling amazing, for once I am happy with how my hair feels especially after curling where it would usually feel crispy but this time it feels soft.
New Formula = product ruined
I loved this product until you changed the formula (which seemed to be that you added conditioner) which then turned it into a completely different product that my hair hated (limp lifeless hair ie exactly what happens if I use conditioner) and now you've put the price up. Ciao, Adios, You're done!
Excellent!
Keeps my hair smooth to touch.. I’ve used this for years.
Excellent!
This is the best conditioner for me, my hair is long and can sometimes get knotty and look messy, this conditioner works through and smooths it all out
Great!
Nice very smooth shiny u feel it when it goes on All soft but hair dressers say not to use on coloured hair as if strips it it hasn’t for me
Good!
1 bottle in the shower doing all the washing and conditioning, what a good idea, especially if you wear glasses and can't read the labels. Perfect for little visitors who have no time to wash and condition.
Excellent!
Another love for shampoo as the smell is amazing certainly close to salon quality.
Excellent!
Totally tell the difference since changing to this product
Excellent!
Be good to your hair, excellent at repairing damaged hair from daily stresses.