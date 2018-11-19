Pantene Colour Protect Shampoo 500Ml

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Pantene Pro-V Colour Protect gently cleanses, while giving hair active Pro-V nutrients and helps protect color shine.
  • Shampoo for colored and highlighted hair
  • Adds a protective layer to help seal hair for healthy looking radiance
  • Helps protect your coloured or highlighted hair against styling damage
  • Nurtures colored hair leaving it touchably smooth
  • Pack size: 500ML

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Cocamide MEA, Glycol Distearate, Parfum, Stearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Cetyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Dimethiconol, Sodium Benzoate, Dimethicone, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Polyquaternium-6, Trihydroxystearin, Trideceth-10, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Triethylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol, Methylisothiazolinone

France

  • 1. Create a lather 2. Rinse out well 3. Use conditioner

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Excellent!

5 stars

I love this shampoo - you need just a little and it goes a long way. It gives a great lather and rinses well without leaving any residue. I have been dying my hair for years and sice I have been using this shampoo I have found that my colour not only lasts longer but it doesn't fade like it used to - it stays vibrant and healthy looking too

Excellent!

5 stars

Wow this really has protected an shined ny red colour. All my friends thought id just had it coloured again.

Excellent!

5 stars

I have voluminous hair and this product is very effective. I recommend it.

stops colour fade

5 stars

I use this shampoo and conditioner, as I have three different colour highlights and find that it protects the colour stopping it fading, and leaves my hair soft and manageable. I found it even worked when on holiday whilst there was some sun lightening its far less than without this product

Lovely, silky shiny locks!

5 stars

I have long fine hair which is coloured red. It is not in the best condition. Love this product as it does not make my hair feel heavy or greasy, but leaves my hair soft and shiny, and with vibrant colour.

Fabulous

5 stars

I've been using this shampoo and conditioner for a couple of years now it is absolutely fantastic I will not use anything but this

Excellent

4 stars

I am usually a bit dubious about claims made for products, but I must say that I have found both the shampoo & conditioner to be really good. I do not have to use very much of either product and find that my hair feels lovely and soft after using it. And it is not harsh on your hair colour, no longer do I see loads of my colour going down the plug hole every time I wash my hair.

Clean and shine

4 stars

I colour my hair every 6-8 weeks so to retain the colour and high lights is always a challenge but Pantene has solved this problem for me. Great product but I did find that I had to wash my hair more frequently to keep that look. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Healthy Shiny Hair

5 stars

This is a great shampoo and conditioner for coloured hair Love the smell and consistency and they leave my hair looking and feeling healthy and nourished. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

hair feels great

5 stars

Loved this product. Shampoo lathers well and smells nice. My hair felt silky and soft and my colour hasn't faded as quickly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

