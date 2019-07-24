By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pantene Smooth & Sleek Shampoo & Conditioner 3In1 450Ml

  • Pantene Pro-V Smooth & Sleek 3in1 shampoo, conditioner and treatment, cleans, detangles and treats in 1 step. Gives hair active Pro-V Nutrients. Provides silky smoothness & frizz control for hair prone to frizz or dryness.
  • 3in1 shampoo, conditioner and treatment for frizzy, dull hair
  • Fights roughness and controls frizz
  • Leaves your hair beautifully silky smooth
  • Helps lock out humidity and leave your hair manageable
  • Pack size: 450ML

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Citrate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Stearyl Alcohol, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Parfum, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Polyquaternium-6, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Dimethiconol, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Dimethicone, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Trihydroxystearin, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Trideceth-10, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Triethylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol, Methylisothiazolinone

France

  • 1. Apply in hair 2. Rinse out well 3. Dry and Style

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

450 ℮

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Excellent!

5 stars

Keeps my hair smooth to touch.. I’ve used this for years.

Excellent!

5 stars

This is the best conditioner for me, my hair is long and can sometimes get knotty and look messy, this conditioner works through and smooths it all out

Great!

4 stars

Nice very smooth shiny u feel it when it goes on All soft but hair dressers say not to use on coloured hair as if strips it it hasn’t for me

Good!

3 stars

1 bottle in the shower doing all the washing and conditioning, what a good idea, especially if you wear glasses and can't read the labels. Perfect for little visitors who have no time to wash and condition.

Excellent!

5 stars

Another love for shampoo as the smell is amazing certainly close to salon quality.

Excellent!

5 stars

Totally tell the difference since changing to this product

Excellent!

5 stars

Be good to your hair, excellent at repairing damaged hair from daily stresses.

Excellent!

5 stars

I love this conditioner, it leaves my hair so smooth and it feels fabulous. My hair is thick and curly but this really does help smooth any frizz.

Excellent!

5 stars

The great for my thick hair.so soft and shiny afterwards.So much easier to dry making hair lighter in weight,an drys faster. Leaving a glossy shine.

Poor!

1 stars

Disappointed in the product Left the hair feeling greasy and left the scalp flaky.

