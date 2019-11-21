By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pantene Repair & Protect Conditioner 270Ml

4.5(286)Write a review
image 1 of Pantene Repair & Protect Conditioner 270Ml
£ 3.00
£1.12/100ml
  • Pantene Pro-V Repair & Protect hair conditioner fuels hair with Pro-V nutrients and helps to lock in moisture deep down, working with your hair to leave it healthy looking and shiny.
  • Hair conditioner for weak, damaged hair
  • Restore hair’s strength against styling damage
  • Helps protect your fine hair from styling damage
  • Instantly reverses signs of damage
  • Pantene is the Swiss born, vitamin infused, worlds number 1 hair care range
  • Pack size: 270ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Glycerin, Stearyl Alcohol, Glutamic Acid, BIS-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Citric Acid, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Histidine, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Magnesium Nitrate, Sodium Chloride, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone

Produce of

France

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Apply in hair 2. Rinse out well 3. Dry and Style

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 028 3578
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

270 ℮

Safety information

286 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Excellent!

5 stars

Always use pantene conditioner as my hair smells amazing after washing much stromger than other brands.My hair is also silky smooth.

Excellent!

5 stars

Have always loved pantene my hair smells amazing after washing much more than other brands i have tried?

Great!

4 stars

Before I used this shampoo my hair used to look so dry and dull and it used to fall out so much since using pantene my hair is growing and it isn't as static or as fly away as it used to be and it's also starting to grow I love pantene I also use the conditioner and hairspray as it's the best brand around

Excellent!

5 stars

Started using this after taking my hair extensions out and already can feel a massive improvement in my hair

Great!

4 stars

I love the smell of this conditioner and I think it suited my hair well, the only downside is it's so thick so it can be hard to get out of the bottle which is a bit annoying!

Excellent!

5 stars

Made my hair look shamazing will definitely recommend this product to everyone makes my hair colour look more vibrant 10/10

Excellent!

5 stars

I love pantene have used the range for long as I can remember. I have dyed my hair for a lot of years this always keep my locks looking healthy leaves my hair shiny and strong defintley recommend if you're looking for strong healthy hair.

Excellent!

5 stars

It's brilliant, I have really curly hair but I can brush it so easily after I've used this

Excellent!

5 stars

I tried many brand a lot more expensive and never my hair felt soft and restored after only one use of pantene repair and protect.Nice scent too.

Great!

4 stars

I love this shampoo. I heat treat and colour my hair and this really helps repair the damage that causes. Also love the smell.

