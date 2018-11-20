Pantene Sheer Volume Conditioner 500Ml

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Pantene Pro-V Volume & Body conditioner fuels hair with Pro-V nutrients to strengthen it from root to tip. This lightweight volume collection with micro-boosters fortifies your fine hair so it looks voluminous and healthy
  • Conditioner for fine, flat hair
  • Helps fortify hair & protect it from styling damage
  • Nourishes your fine hair
  • Leaves your hair shining with health
  • Pack size: 500ML

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Cetyl Alcohol, Glutamic Acid, Parfum, BIS-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Benzyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Histidine, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone

France

  • 1. Apply in hair 2. Rinse out well 3. Dry and Style

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 028 3578
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

500 ℮

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Excellent!

5 stars

great value for money and makes my hair shiney, Be good to your hair, excellent at repairing damaged hair from daily stresses.

Brilliamt

5 stars

I have spent ages searching for a product that leaves my hair shiny, clean and full of volume and this one does all 3, very pleased.

Amazing

5 stars

I have tried quite a few different brands and this is the only one which doesn't make my head itchy. It also makes my hair smell nice and makes it look amazing especially if I blow dry my hair after a shower. This is always my first choice for hair care and I would definitely recommend it to others.

Love this shampoo and conditioner.

5 stars

Love this shampoo and conditioner. I've used other makes before but this one leaves it not only with added volume but soft and shiny.

love this

4 stars

Love this I have thin limp hair and this product makes my hair look great. The only problem I have is the 2 in 1 version is hard to get in my local shops and I like this version because we spend a lot of time in our caravan and its easier to use in small bathroom.

the best hair product

5 stars

Best used in conjunction with alternate use of head and shoulders

StarHope

5 stars

This is most important items on my shopping list just because I've tried and tested everything but Patten was the best for me.I have very fine hair plus it's so curly so I use my straightners alot but panten protects my hair and on finish my hair has volume it's straight and so shiny and very soft I've got all my family buying this product now

Amazin for my thin hair look!!!

5 stars

I have very thin hair so thought I'd try this shampoo, n it was brilliant! Gave me volume that made my hair look a lot thicker than it is! Use it all the time now! Thank you Pantene Pro-V Volume & Body Collection

Pantene Pro - V Volume & Body 2-1

5 stars

Really gives good volume and my hair is really shiny. My friends always give me good comments about how good my hair looks.

shampoo

3 stars

was fine cleaned my hair but did not give my hair as much body as i hoped.

