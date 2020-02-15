Pantene Colour Protect Conditioner 500Ml

Excellent!
Keeps hair soft looks after my color all my friends now use it too
Excellent!
Love this product, thick and creamy. Leaves my hair soft, shiny and easy to brush. Not sure that it helps to maintain colour and a very difficult bottle to squirt out the contents, maybe as so thick..
Excellent!
Love love love this condition its such a nice and thick consistency always leaves my hair smelling lovely and feeling soft... The lo ger you leave in the better. Only downise is the bottle can be a hard to squirt out with one hand
Great!
I love pantene its the only conditioner i need to use a lot of as its so thick its brilliant at doing the job.But i noticed that the bottle is not full as when u sqeeze it,it gets sucked in becouse its only half full the shampos dont do it.
Great!
I would definitely use this as a conditioner but I'm not sure it's such a good colour protector. It does leave my hair feeling soft and silky and smelling lovely, also very clean and fresh.
Ok
Heavy product that weighs down hair so doesn’t give the fluffy just washed feel. The conditioner is also really thick to apply.
Great!
great product, but when using the product it didn't protect my colour, although, the product did make my hair look really healthy.
Excellent!
Pantene colour protect conditioner has a gorgeous smell, leaves my hair silky smooth and feeling and looking great all day while protecting your colour.