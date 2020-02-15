By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pantene Colour Protect Conditioner 500Ml

4.5(8)Write a review
image 1 of Pantene Colour Protect Conditioner 500Ml
£ 5.00
£1.00/100ml
  • Pantene Pro-V Colour Protect conditioner fuels hair with Pro-V Nutrients to protect the look of colour vibrancy and infuse your hair with healthy shine.
  • Conditioner for colored and highlighted hair
  • Adds a protective layer to help seal hair for healthy looking radiance
  • Helps protect your coloured or highlighted hair against styling damage
  • Nurtures colored hair
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Glycerin, Stearyl Alcohol, Glutamic Acid, BIS-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Citric Acid, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Histidine, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Magnesium Nitrate, Sodium Chloride, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone

Produce of

France

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Apply in hair 2. Rinse out well 3. Dry and Style

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 028 3578
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

500 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

8 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

Keeps hair soft looks after my color all my friends now use it too

Excellent!

5 stars

Love this product, thick and creamy. Leaves my hair soft, shiny and easy to brush. Not sure that it helps to maintain colour and a very difficult bottle to squirt out the contents, maybe as so thick..

Excellent!

5 stars

Love love love this condition its such a nice and thick consistency always leaves my hair smelling lovely and feeling soft... The lo ger you leave in the better. Only downise is the bottle can be a hard to squirt out with one hand

Great!

4 stars

I love pantene its the only conditioner i need to use a lot of as its so thick its brilliant at doing the job.But i noticed that the bottle is not full as when u sqeeze it,it gets sucked in becouse its only half full the shampos dont do it.

Great!

4 stars

I would definitely use this as a conditioner but I'm not sure it's such a good colour protector. It does leave my hair feeling soft and silky and smelling lovely, also very clean and fresh.

Ok

5 stars

Heavy product that weighs down hair so doesn’t give the fluffy just washed feel. The conditioner is also really thick to apply.

Great!

4 stars

great product, but when using the product it didn't protect my colour, although, the product did make my hair look really healthy.

Excellent!

5 stars

Pantene colour protect conditioner has a gorgeous smell, leaves my hair silky smooth and feeling and looking great all day while protecting your colour.

Usually bought next

Pantene Colour Protect Shampoo 500Ml

£ 5.00
£1.00/100ml

Colgate Triple Action Toothpaste 100Ml

£ 1.00
£1.00/100ml

Original Source Mint Shower Gel 250Ml

£ 2.00
£0.80/100ml

Original Source Vanilla Raspberry Shower Gel 250Ml

£ 2.00
£0.80/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here