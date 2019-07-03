Pantene Classic Clean Conditioner 500Ml

Excellent!
I try different brands of hair care now and then, but I always come back to Pantene Classic Clean. It makes my hair feel fresh, lightweight and really clean. It’s really easy to style after washing too. I love it.
Excellent!
Absolutely love this shampoo. I saw this on offer in my local supermarket and decided to try it. I need to wash my hair daily as they get greasy easily. This shampoo is perfect, rich consistence and leaves my hair smooth, shiny and easy to brush. I prefeer 3 in 1 shampoos which saves me time. Definetely not switching from this brand...
Excellent!
With Pantene Pro-V you cannot do anything wrong. It leaves your hair repaired within few washes. Using one 3 in 1 Shampoo Conditioner and Treatment bottle instead of 3 it’s epic.
Excellent!
Great product and lovely scent. Reasonably priced and leaves your hair manageable.
Great!
Another good shampoo from pantene the 3in1 is great save you so much time while washing your hair. This is good if you have oily hair it really cleans your and smells great.
Excellent!
Lovely shampoo leave the hair smooth and shine after wash
Excellent!
Well worth the money! Makes you’re hair feel beautiful!
Excellent!
Smells so lovely. zmy hair feels so fresh. Im delighted with this product
Great!
I naturally would have course hair and left it feeling quite dry but overall I was happy with this product and left my hair shiny and manageable
Excellent!
this makes your hair soft and clean and i would by it AGAIN,