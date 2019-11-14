Pantene Superfood Conditioner 500Ml

In love with my hair again!
I am completely and madly head over heels in lurve with this conditioner!!! At last something that copes with my peroxided, straightened and generally ashamedly abused poor hair! It feels absolutely gorgeous, it’s so thick and luxurious feeling, and you don’t need much at all either ... so this may be the conditioner that actually lasts as long as my shampoo!!! At last I am back in love with my hair again!
Excellent!
What can I say makes my hair feel, look and smell amazing!! Love love love it!!
Great!
First use I loved it. My hair was super smooth and felt deeply conditioned. After a few days of use my hair began to feel heavy, so I would say for me itd be a treat once or twice a week to really feel the benefits. Always love pantene products. Great addition to the pantene line :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great!
Pantene Pro-V Superfood conditioner fuels hair with Pro-V nutrients to transform weak, thin hair into stronger*, fuller-looking** hair from the root [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
Great product! The Pantene Superfood products are one of my favourites now as they leave my hair smooth and hydrated!
Love it.
Pantene always makes me happy. It smells gorgeous like a salon type product and leaves my hair sleek and shiny, soft and feels so fresh. Would recommend to everyone. Great product.
Great!
One thing I have to note about this conditioner is its smell. So nice and refreshing! I love it.
Excellent!
Found on offer do tried out, love the smell and I feel my hair feels healthier since I started using it.
Excellent!
I'm using this conditioner at the moment, actually I got a voucher from this site! Its a great product, you don't need a lot and it keeps your hair feeling smooth for ages. I have quite dry hair so this is a great find.
Excellent!
brilliant stuff had my frizzy mop hair...... silky smooth and easier to handle