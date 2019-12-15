Pampers New Baby Premium Protection Size 0 24 Nappies Carry Pack

Impressed
Me and my baby really like pampers! We like the way they fit and how they protect her skin against nappy rash!
Best nappies by far
These nappies are exactly what they say on the packet. They are really soft even when wet and extremely absorbent. They have a wetness indicator which works in seconds compared to other brands which take a lot longer. They hug my baby and she has never leaked wearing one of these nappies. Would definitely recommend:)
Amazing the best nappies
If I could score more than 5* I would! Pampers premium protection nappies are the perfect nappy I've been looking for, for my little boy. We have tried many different brands all causing my son many different issues, however we experienced none with these nappies. They are super super soft, absorbent keeping wetness on babys skin to a minimum and a perfect fit with no leaking. My son has had no nappy rash, no leaking, no funny smell they have been just perfect. I would highly recommend them to anybody, one happy mommy and baby.
Perfect for sensitive skin
My son has sensitive skin and unlike other brands pampers premium keep his skin from flaring up and causing very bad nappy rash. No leaking, no accidents just perfect.
Great
Great nappies that do not leak and are so soft on my babies bum
Mixed feelings
So after trying out pampers I’m not fully convinced after comparing to my usual Lidl brand, the messy accidents are caught better with Lidl’s nappy’s and the softness for new born is virtually the same! I’m still yet to be swayed
Simply the best
I tested these nappies against supermarket brands and these really are the best for softness and dryness! They keep my 3 month old dry all night and no nappy rash in sight! I wouldn’t buy any other brand!!
No nappy rash
I was selected to try these nappies and had already used size 0 & 1 happily. I had began using a supermarket alternative and he got a nappy rash. As soon as I began using these again the nappy rash went away and hasn’t returned. These nappies really are so soft and let you know immediately when you baby needs changing through the wetness indicator. They also last the 12 hours which is great for nighttime! I couldn’t recommend them enough. So happy knowing that my baby is well taken care of and comfortable.
The softest nappies ever
We found these the best nappies for our baby as she had sensitive skin, they are so soft and the wetness indicator is such a fantastic addition. Never had any leaks with these nappies, I would definitely recommend them!
Not bad but not great
They weren't too bad but I found supermarket own brand to be better. These nappies leaked throughout the night and stuck to my baby's bum. They also seem to come apart when changing! I probably wouldn't personally buy these.