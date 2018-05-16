Little Life Ipad Holder

- This car iPad holder easily attaches to most vehicle headrests with its adjustable strap and leaves easy access to all buttons and ports.
- Universal fit - easily attaches to most car headrests
- Hands-free entertainment for children
- Durable polyester fabric sleeve
- Easy access to all buttons and ports
- Compatible with: Apple iPad
- BPA and phthalate free
- Dimensions (packed): 265 x 210 x 15mm
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020