By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Five Points Juicy Pale Ale 330Ml Can

5(1)Write a review
Five Points Juicy Pale Ale 330Ml Can
£ 1.80
£5.46/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • A juicy Pale Ale with bold refreshing flavours of pineapple and mango
  • A juicy Pale Ale with US hops for tropical fruit flavours, wheat and oats for a full body, and low bitterness for a refreshing taste.
  • The Five Points Brewing Company have been brewing with a commitment to quality, innovative and community since 2013. All our beers are unfiltered and unpasteurised for a better flavour and aroma.
  • A London Living Wage Employer
  • Pack size: 0.33L

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Rolled Oats, Malted Wheat, Hops & Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Oats, Wheat

Tasting Notes

  • A juicy Pale Ale with US hops for tropical fruit flavours, wheat and oats for a full body, and low bitterness for a refreshing taste

Alcohol Units

1.8

ABV

5.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

For best before, please see base

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • The Five Points Brewing Company,
  • 3 Institute Place,
  • Hackney,
  • London,
  • E8 1JE,
  • UK.

Return to

  • The Five Points Brewing Company,
  • 3 Institute Place,
  • Hackney,
  • London,
  • E8 1JE,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious!

5 stars

Really like this beer, top marks to the guys at Five Points. The only downside is that it doesn't stay in the fridge for long!

Usually bought next

Vocation Pride & Joy Pale Ale 330Ml

£ 1.80
£5.46/litre

Offer

Magic Rock Saucery Session Ipa 330Ml Can

£ 1.80
£5.46/litre

Offer

Magic Rock Inhaler Pale Ale 330Ml Can

£ 1.80
£5.46/litre

Offer

Fourpure Juicebox Citrus Ipa 330Ml Can

£ 2.50
£7.58/litre

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here