Johnson's Baby Gentle All Over Wipes 56 Pieces
Product Description
- Gentle All Over Wipes
- Glides away 3x more mess* for silky smooth, healthy feeling skin
- *Than cotton wool & water.
- Healthy Feeling Skin, Happy Baby.
- Between messy mealtimes and curious crawling, it's not easy keeping active babies clean. Our Gentle All Over wipes are designed to gently yet effectively clean tiny faces, feet, and everything in between.
- Cleanses without leaving behind any unwanted residue.
- Hypoallergenic**, paediatrician & dermatologist tested.
- With silk extract. Gentle enough to frequently clean delicate skin
- pH balanced, leaves baby's skin soft & feeling healthy
- **Formulated to minimise the risk of allergies.
- We only choose high quality ingredients that are gentle for baby. That's why we've rejected over 400 ingredients that don't meet our Best for Baby™ Standards
- No more tears
- 0% alcohol, dyes and sulphates
- Enriched with silk extract
- Leaves skin soft, smooth, & feeling healthy
- Dermatologist tested
Ingredients
[PR-018980], Aqua*, Silk Amino Acids*, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Caprylyl Glycol, Glycerin*, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid*, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, * = Naturally-derived
Best used before the end of: See printed Exp.
Made in UK
- To Use: Simply open the pack, remove a JOHNSON'S® Gentle All Over Wipe and clean your baby's skin. Close lid after use.
- WARNING: Keep out of reach of children. For external use only.
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG.
- Careline: 08082381614
56 x Wipes
WARNING: Keep out of reach of children. For external use only.
