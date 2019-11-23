By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Quorn Fishless Fillets Lemon And Pepper 200G

4(4)Write a review
Quorn Fishless Fillets Lemon And Pepper 200G
£ 3.00
£15.00/kg
Per Oven Cooked Fillet (91g)
  • Energy695kJ 165kcal
    8%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0g
    <1%
  • Salt0.97g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 764kJ

Product Description

  • Fish free savoury fillets, made with mycoprotein, coated in a lemon batter and pepper breadcrumb
  • Sustainable Nutrition
  • Quorn products contain mycoprotein, which is nutritionally because it's low in saturated fat. Mycoprotein is footprinted by the Carbon Trust, so is less harsh on our planet's resources.
  • To discover even more ways to enjoy Quorn products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition, visit our website at: www.quorn.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Quorn fishless fillets coated in a tasty crunchy crumb are perfect for Friday tea times. Why not serve with peas and potatoes and your favourite sauce?
  • Love cooking with Quorn
  • Proudly meat free
  • With a lemon & pepper breadcrumb
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Source of fibre
  • No soy
  • Totally vegan
  • Pack size: 200g
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Rice Flake (Rice, Emulsifier: Sodium Alginate), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Mycoprotein (13%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Natural Flavouring, Wheat Starch, Thickener: Methyl Cellulose, Salt, Yeast, Black Pepper (0.3%), Citric Acid, Natural Lemon Flavouring (0.02%), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein, Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/ mould family, Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. Please refer to freezer manual guidelines. Do not refreeze once thawed.Best Before End: See Front of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
22 min
Preheat oven and baking tray to 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7.
Cook on the middle shelf.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

2 Servings

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Return to

  • We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
  • Please return all packaging (UK only) to
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Or call us on 0345 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as oven cooked) Per 100g(as oven cooked) Per Fillet
Energy 764kJ695kJ
-181kcal165kcal
Fat 2.8g2.6g
of which saturates 0.4g0.4g
Carbohydrate 32g29g
of which sugars 0g0g
Fibre 5.2g4.7g
Protein 4.5g4.1g
Salt 1.1g0.97g
Serves 2--

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

A great vegan alternative.

5 stars

Good quality but I do tend to squeeze extra lemon onto them. nice with a white sauce too. Good that they will keep in fridge and saves space in freezer.

I've given these a 5, I love them! But I would lov

5 stars

I've given these a 5, I love them! But I would love to be able to buy a chip shop sized version!

Avoid

1 stars

This was not good. Horrible texture and weird taste.

It surprisingly tasted like 'real' fish fillets. W

5 stars

It surprisingly tasted like 'real' fish fillets. Would have it again.👍

