Quorn Fishless Fillets Lemon And Pepper 200G

A great vegan alternative.
Good quality but I do tend to squeeze extra lemon onto them. nice with a white sauce too. Good that they will keep in fridge and saves space in freezer.
I've given these a 5, I love them! But I would love to be able to buy a chip shop sized version!
Avoid
This was not good. Horrible texture and weird taste.
It surprisingly tasted like 'real' fish fillets. Would have it again.👍