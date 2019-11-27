By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Quorn Fishless Fillets Salt And Vinegar 200G

4.5(3)Write a review
Quorn Fishless Fillets Salt And Vinegar 200G
Per Cooked Fillet (97g)
  • Energy849kJ 202kcal
    10%
  • Fat8.3g
    12%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 877kJ

Product Description

  • Fish free savoury flavour fillets, made with mycoprotein, coated in a salt & vinegar batter
  • To discover even more ways to enjoy Quorn products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition, visit our website at:
  • www.quorn.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Quorn fishless fillets are coated in a delicious crisp batter. Perfect served up with chunky chips and mushy peas for a vegan treat.
  • Sustainable nutrition
  • Quorn products contain mycoprotein, which is a nutritionally healthy because it's low in saturated fat. Mycoprotein is footprinted by the Carton Trust, so is less harsh on our planet's resources.
  • Proudly meat free
  • With a salt & vinegar crispy batter
  • Low in saturated fat
  • No soy
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 200g
  • Low in saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Rice Flakes (Rice, Emulsifier: Sodium Alginate), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Water, Mycoprotein (10%), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed), Natural Flavouring, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Wheat Starch, Malt Vinegar Powder (0.7%) (Barley), Thickener: Methyl Cellulose, Wheat Dextrose, Sea Salt (0.28%), Salt, Citric Acid, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein, Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family, Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre and which may cause intolerance in some people

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. Please refer to freezer manual guidelines. Do not refreeze once thawed.Best Before End: Use By: See Side of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
For best results oven cook.
24 Min
Preheat oven and baking tray to 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7.
Cook on the middle shelf.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

2 Servings

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Return to

  • We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
  • Please return all packaging (UK only) to
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Or call us on 0345 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as oven cooked) Per 100g(as oven cooked) Per Fillet
Energy 877kJ849kJ
-209kcal202kcal
Fat 8.6g8.3g
of which saturates 1.2g1.2g
Carbohydrate 27g26g
of which sugars 1.5g1.5g
Fibre 2.9g2.8g
Protein 4.5g4.4g
Salt 1.2g1.2g
Serves 2--

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

I don't like the taste, it is so fake, sorry.

3 stars

I don't like the taste, it is so fake, sorry.

Super yummy. This has replaced my previous favouri

5 stars

Super yummy. This has replaced my previous favourite 'Fishless Fingers' by Quorn (although I still love the Fishless Fingers). The batter is really nice and (as unusual as it sounds) the subtle vinegar taste/aroma is lovely. Love them!

A winner by Quorn!

5 stars

These are the biz! As a vegetarian of 30 years, I am amazed at how vegetarian food has evolved over this time. Some non- vegetarians think it's odd that we want to eat products that resemble meat or fish. But for me and, I'm sure, most vegetarians, it's not that we don't like the taste of meat or fish, it's that we choose not to eat animals. Well, if you used to enjoy your fish and chips you can again with these delicious fishless fillets. The quorn fishless fingers in breadcrumbs were quite acceptable as a substitute, but the fillets in batter are as good as the real thing. I highly recommend them.

