Quorn Fishless Fillets Salt And Vinegar 200G

I don't like the taste, it is so fake, sorry.
Super yummy. This has replaced my previous favourite 'Fishless Fingers' by Quorn (although I still love the Fishless Fingers). The batter is really nice and (as unusual as it sounds) the subtle vinegar taste/aroma is lovely. Love them!
A winner by Quorn!
These are the biz! As a vegetarian of 30 years, I am amazed at how vegetarian food has evolved over this time. Some non- vegetarians think it's odd that we want to eat products that resemble meat or fish. But for me and, I'm sure, most vegetarians, it's not that we don't like the taste of meat or fish, it's that we choose not to eat animals. Well, if you used to enjoy your fish and chips you can again with these delicious fishless fillets. The quorn fishless fingers in breadcrumbs were quite acceptable as a substitute, but the fillets in batter are as good as the real thing. I highly recommend them.