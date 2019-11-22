Quorn 2 Ultimate Burgers 227G

Horrid Quorn beetroot juice burgers
No it was grilled for the correct time but it had a horrid texture and was tasteless. It was a horrid experience and I wont be buying them again. My daughter thought the same and we were unable to eat them. AVOID.
Delicious and guilt-free
I cooked these burgers according to the instructions and then finished them off over a high heat - this transformed them from good to amazing. They have the same satisfying bulk and tastiness as meat. I'm really disappointed that they're no longer available.
Not nice at all in my opinion
Just horrible :/ they've tried to make it too meat-like with some sort of colouring which makes it look like raw meat when it's cooked. Not a nice taste or texture either. I'll stick to the normal Quorn burgers