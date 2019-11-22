By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Quorn 2 Ultimate Burgers 227G

2.5(3)Write a review
£ 3.00
£13.22/kg
Per Cooked Burger (108g)
  • Energy1156kJ 275kcal
    14%
  • Fat15g
    21%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars3.2g
    4%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1070kJ/255kcal

Product Description

  • Meat free savoury flavour burger, made with mycoprotein
  • Proudly meat free
  • Thick cut juicy beets burger
  • High in protein
  • Source of fibre
  • No soy
  • Totally vegan
  • Pack size: 227g
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Water, Textured Proteins (Wheat Gluten, Pea Protein, Wheat Starch, Wheat Flour, Pea Protein Isolate), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm, Coconut), Mycoprotein (10%), Natural Flavouring, Red Beet Juice (4%) (Red Beet, Lemon Juice Concentrate), Stabiliser: Methylcellulose, Potato Protein, Barley Malt Extract

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain Mycoprotein, Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/ mould family, Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°c. Please refer to freezer manual guidelines. Do not refreeze once thawed.Best Before End: See Side of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best result Hob cook.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.

Grill
Instructions: 14 Min
Preheat grill. Brush with a little oil, cook on a medium heat, turning frequently.

Hob
Instructions: 12 Min
Preheat 1 tbsp of oil. Fry over a medium heat, turning frequently.

Produce of

Made in Netherlands

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Return to

  • We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
  • Please return all packaging (UK only) to Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Or call us on 0345 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com

Net Contents

227g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as pan fried) Per 100g:(as pan fried) Per Burger:
Energy 1070kJ/255kcal1156kJ/275kcal
Fat 14g15g
of which saturates 3.0g3.2g
Carbohydrate 10g11g
of which sugars 3.0g3.2g
Fibre 3.1g3.3g
Protein 21g23g
Salt 1.2g1.3g

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Horrid Quorn beetroot juice burgers

1 stars

No it was grilled for the correct time but it had a horrid texture and was tasteless. It was a horrid experience and I wont be buying them again. My daughter thought the same and we were unable to eat them. AVOID.

Delicious and guilt-free

5 stars

I cooked these burgers according to the instructions and then finished them off over a high heat - this transformed them from good to amazing. They have the same satisfying bulk and tastiness as meat. I'm really disappointed that they're no longer available.

Not nice at all in my opinion

1 stars

Just horrible :/ they've tried to make it too meat-like with some sort of colouring which makes it look like raw meat when it's cooked. Not a nice taste or texture either. I'll stick to the normal Quorn burgers

