Birds Eye 6 Meat Free Sausages 300G

2.5(13)Write a review
£ 2.50
£8.34/kg
Per 2 sausages (100g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy873kJ 210kcal
    11%
  • Fat12g
    17%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Sausages formed from a blend of pea protein, herbs and spices, lightly fried.
  • Enjoy Meat-Free Sausages as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • For a sustainable tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • We take a specially selected variety of pea
  • For a succulent taste experience that's Rich in Protein and a Source of Fibre
  • We take all the protein goodness* from the dried peas
  • Add our unique combination of herbs and spices
  • *Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass.
  • Why not try our succulent Green Cuisine Meat-Free Burgers
  • Rich in nature's pea protein
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 300g
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
  • Rich in protein
  • A source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Pea Protein (71%) (Rehydrated Textured Pea Protein (Pea Protein, Pea Flour), Pea Protein Mince (Water, Pea Protein Isolate, Pea Fibre, Sunflower Oil, Potato Starch)), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Apple Fibre, Stabiliser (Methylcellulose), Salt, Onion Powder, Sugar, Spices, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavouring, Malt Extract (Barley), Mushroom Powder, Sage, Mushroom Extract, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Oat

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18ºC or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Barbecue
Instructions: Charcoal must be glowing red with powdery grey surface before cooking.
Turn over regularly.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200ºC, Fan 180ºC, Gas Mark 6, 13-15 mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Turn over halfway through cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Low heat 10-15 mins
Pre-heat 1 tbsp of oil in a non-stick frying pan.
Place the Meat-Free Sausages in the pan and shallow fry.
Turn over occasionally.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 portions

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per 2 Sausages (100g) Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ873kJ873kJ
- kcal210kcal210kcal
Fat 12g12g
- of which Saturates 1.1g1.1g
Carbohydrate6.4g6.4g
- of which Sugars 2.2g2.2g
Fibre 6.0g6.0g
Protein 16g16g
Salt 1.5g1.5g
This pack contains 3 portions--

13 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Great work Birds Eye - tasty sausages

5 stars

Absolutely love these new sausages from Birds Eye. Previously I only ate the quorn 'low fat' sausages as I didn't like any of the other ones. These are really tasty. They have more protein and fewer carbs than the quorn ones too. Gave them to my meat eating boyfriend and he also really liked them.

Gritty and tasteless

1 stars

Gritty and tasteless. Would never buy again. Bring back the Tesco Lincolnshire vegetarian sausages!

Awful bring back Tesco Linconshire veggie sausages

1 stars

Awful please bring back Tesco Lincolnshire veggie sausages

DO NOT BUY! These are horrible, they have no flavo

1 stars

DO NOT BUY! These are horrible, they have no flavour and are a-sick like texture. The worst vegan sausage I have had.

Disgusting - dont waste your money

1 stars

If I could give less than one star I would. Absolutely revolting. Tasteless apart from a slight strange after taste, horrible rubbery texture. Cooked 4 - ate one.. threw the rest away including the 2 uncooked ones.

yuk

1 stars

yuk. bring back tesco vegi hot dog sausages.

Vegetarian options are about taste not texture.

5 stars

Really tasty, the thing that meat eaters neglect to remember is that vegetarian alternatives are not supposed to replicate meat, to buy this product expecting it to taste like a port sausage will be a let down, its all about the texture and flavor, granted the texture of these sausages are far from the texture of a real sausage, but they taste really nice and you know you are not eating veins or corpuscles.

Disgusting

1 stars

Horrible taste - please bring back Tesco own veggie sausages

Moist and flavourful, best vegan susage out there!

5 stars

Theses are the best vegan susages I've had. Moist. Flavoursome. Easy to cook straight from frozen. And you can mash them and make the most delicious Shepherdless Poe ever!!

yuk

1 stars

terrible quality - tasteless. back to the drawing board Birds Eye!

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

