Birds Eye 6 Meat Free Sausages 300G

Great work Birds Eye - tasty sausages
Absolutely love these new sausages from Birds Eye. Previously I only ate the quorn 'low fat' sausages as I didn't like any of the other ones. These are really tasty. They have more protein and fewer carbs than the quorn ones too. Gave them to my meat eating boyfriend and he also really liked them.
Gritty and tasteless
Gritty and tasteless. Would never buy again. Bring back the Tesco Lincolnshire vegetarian sausages!
Awful bring back Tesco Linconshire veggie sausages
DO NOT BUY! These are horrible, they have no flavo
Disgusting - dont waste your money
If I could give less than one star I would. Absolutely revolting. Tasteless apart from a slight strange after taste, horrible rubbery texture. Cooked 4 - ate one.. threw the rest away including the 2 uncooked ones.
yuk
Vegetarian options are about taste not texture.
Really tasty, the thing that meat eaters neglect to remember is that vegetarian alternatives are not supposed to replicate meat, to buy this product expecting it to taste like a port sausage will be a let down, its all about the texture and flavor, granted the texture of these sausages are far from the texture of a real sausage, but they taste really nice and you know you are not eating veins or corpuscles.
Disgusting
Horrible taste - please bring back Tesco own veggie sausages
Moist and flavourful, best vegan susage out there!
Theses are the best vegan susages I've had. Moist. Flavoursome. Easy to cook straight from frozen. And you can mash them and make the most delicious Shepherdless Poe ever!!
terrible quality - tasteless. back to the drawing board Birds Eye!