Birds Eye 2 Meat Free Burgers 200G

As good as any meat burger! 5 stars A Tesco Customer14th December 2019 As good as any meat burger! Report

TOO DRY TO BE ENJOYED 1 stars A Tesco Customer7th December 2019 I was very much looking forward to this product and I cannot stress how disappointed I was. I followed the cooking instructions but it tasted like cardboard to me. This product needs some kind of replacement fat in it. Just saying!!! Report

Best Vegan burger 5 stars A Tesco Customer2nd December 2019 Best Vegan burger on the market by far!! Report

Wouldn’t buy again! 1 stars A Tesco Customer27th November 2019 Texture good but tasted disgusting, ate one, binned the other. Report

Meh 2 stars A Tesco Customer16th November 2019 Really uninspiring, they taste like cheaper meat alternatives for double the price. Texture is rubbery and there's very little taste. I would recommend buying Linda McCartney burgers which are cheaper and far, far better. Report

Spot on! 5 stars A Tesco Customer14th November 2019 Personally thought these burgers were excellent! Great in a bun with some salad, chilli sauce n vegan mayo. Good meaty texture! Report

Nice “burgers” 4 stars A Tesco Customer9th November 2019 It does not pretend to taste as a meet burger, so it should not be compared to one, even though they call it burger. I am trying to eat less meet, and I think these are a good option. I was looking for them today at Tesco, but could not find them. I hope they are not discontinued them. They are nice and moist, it is just a matter of finding the right accompaniment. Report

Really delicious burgers 5 stars A Tesco Customer6th November 2019 These burgers are very nicely flavoured and it hold together really well. We fried the burgers and they were delicious. Have not tried oven baking but would probably be good like that too. The meat free burgers that are available can be truly awful, however, this was just great. We will be buying again. Report

Very glad I tried them! Delicious! 5 stars A Tesco Customer1st November 2019 Being a new vegetarian I’ve not tried other meatless burgers yet, but tbh, I won’t bother! These were great in my opinion! I saw the tv advert and really wanted to try them, not at all disappointed! I treated them exactly the same as I would have done a meat burger (except for cooking them in the oven), served them in a brioche roll with a cheese slice, gherkins, jalapeños and some onion relish; and if I’d not taken them out of the box and cooked them myself I’d never have known they weren’t normal burgers! (Ok, they weren’t exactly Five Guys quality, but for something you cook at home they were very tasty!) Will definitely be heading to buy a few boxes for the freezer whilst they’re half price! Report