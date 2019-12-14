Birds Eye 2 Meat Free Burgers 200G

As good as any meat burger!
TOO DRY TO BE ENJOYED
I was very much looking forward to this product and I cannot stress how disappointed I was. I followed the cooking instructions but it tasted like cardboard to me. This product needs some kind of replacement fat in it. Just saying!!!
Best Vegan burger
Best Vegan burger on the market by far!!
Wouldn’t buy again!
Texture good but tasted disgusting, ate one, binned the other.
Meh
Really uninspiring, they taste like cheaper meat alternatives for double the price. Texture is rubbery and there's very little taste. I would recommend buying Linda McCartney burgers which are cheaper and far, far better.
Spot on!
Personally thought these burgers were excellent! Great in a bun with some salad, chilli sauce n vegan mayo. Good meaty texture!
Nice “burgers”
It does not pretend to taste as a meet burger, so it should not be compared to one, even though they call it burger. I am trying to eat less meet, and I think these are a good option. I was looking for them today at Tesco, but could not find them. I hope they are not discontinued them. They are nice and moist, it is just a matter of finding the right accompaniment.
Really delicious burgers
These burgers are very nicely flavoured and it hold together really well. We fried the burgers and they were delicious. Have not tried oven baking but would probably be good like that too. The meat free burgers that are available can be truly awful, however, this was just great. We will be buying again.
Very glad I tried them! Delicious!
Being a new vegetarian I’ve not tried other meatless burgers yet, but tbh, I won’t bother! These were great in my opinion! I saw the tv advert and really wanted to try them, not at all disappointed! I treated them exactly the same as I would have done a meat burger (except for cooking them in the oven), served them in a brioche roll with a cheese slice, gherkins, jalapeños and some onion relish; and if I’d not taken them out of the box and cooked them myself I’d never have known they weren’t normal burgers! (Ok, they weren’t exactly Five Guys quality, but for something you cook at home they were very tasty!) Will definitely be heading to buy a few boxes for the freezer whilst they’re half price!
These burgers are not for those who are thinking o
These burgers are not for those who are thinking of cutting down or cutting out meat. They have a most odd smell and the taste is disgusting. I won't be buying them again nor will I recommend 👎