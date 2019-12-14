By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye 2 Meat Free Burgers 200G

Birds Eye 2 Meat Free Burgers 200G
Per burger (100g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy1023kJ 246kcal
    12%
  • Fat17g
    24%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Burgers formed from a blend of pea protein, herbs and spices.
  • Enjoy Meat-Free Burgers as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • For a sustainable tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • We take a specially selected variety of pea
  • Add our unique combination of herbs and spices
  • We take all the protein goodness* from the dried peas
  • For a succulent taste experience that's Rich in Protein and a Source of Fibre
  • *Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass.
  • Why not try our succulent Green Cuisine Meat-Free Sausages
  • Rich in nature's pea protein
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 200g
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
  • Rich in protein
  • A source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Pea Protein (66%) (Rehydrated Textured Pea Protein (Pea Protein, Pea Flour), Pea Protein Mince (Water, Pea Protein Isolate, Tomato Purée, Pea Fibre, Wholegrain Oat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Salt, Antioxidant (Extract of Rosemary), Tomato Powder, Mushroom Powder, Malt Extract (Barley), Onion Powder, Hops, Yeast, Herbs)), Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Apple Fibre, Spirit Vinegar, Stabiliser (Methylcellulose), Smoked Salt, Natural Flavourings, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Bay Leaf

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Oats

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18ºC or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Barbecue
Instructions: Charcoal must be glowing red with powdery grey surface before cooking. Turn over regularly.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200ºC, Fan 180ºC, Gas Mark 6, 15-20 mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Turn over halfway through cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Low heat 10-15 mins
Pre-heat 1 tbsp of oil in a non-stick frying pan.
Place the Meat-Free Burgers in the pan and shallow fry.
Turn over occasionally.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Burger (100g) Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ1023kJ1023kJ
- kcal246kcal246kcal
Fat 17g17g
- of which Saturates 1.4g1.4g
Carbohydrate 6.7g6.7g
- of which Sugars 1.3g1.3g
Fibre 5.2g5.2g
Protein 14g14g
Salt 1.5g1.5g
This pack contains 2 portions--

14 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

As good as any meat burger!

5 stars

As good as any meat burger!

TOO DRY TO BE ENJOYED

1 stars

I was very much looking forward to this product and I cannot stress how disappointed I was. I followed the cooking instructions but it tasted like cardboard to me. This product needs some kind of replacement fat in it. Just saying!!!

Best Vegan burger

5 stars

Best Vegan burger on the market by far!!

Wouldn’t buy again!

1 stars

Texture good but tasted disgusting, ate one, binned the other.

Meh

2 stars

Really uninspiring, they taste like cheaper meat alternatives for double the price. Texture is rubbery and there's very little taste. I would recommend buying Linda McCartney burgers which are cheaper and far, far better.

Spot on!

5 stars

Personally thought these burgers were excellent! Great in a bun with some salad, chilli sauce n vegan mayo. Good meaty texture!

Nice “burgers”

4 stars

It does not pretend to taste as a meet burger, so it should not be compared to one, even though they call it burger. I am trying to eat less meet, and I think these are a good option. I was looking for them today at Tesco, but could not find them. I hope they are not discontinued them. They are nice and moist, it is just a matter of finding the right accompaniment.

Really delicious burgers

5 stars

These burgers are very nicely flavoured and it hold together really well. We fried the burgers and they were delicious. Have not tried oven baking but would probably be good like that too. The meat free burgers that are available can be truly awful, however, this was just great. We will be buying again.

Very glad I tried them! Delicious!

5 stars

Being a new vegetarian I’ve not tried other meatless burgers yet, but tbh, I won’t bother! These were great in my opinion! I saw the tv advert and really wanted to try them, not at all disappointed! I treated them exactly the same as I would have done a meat burger (except for cooking them in the oven), served them in a brioche roll with a cheese slice, gherkins, jalapeños and some onion relish; and if I’d not taken them out of the box and cooked them myself I’d never have known they weren’t normal burgers! (Ok, they weren’t exactly Five Guys quality, but for something you cook at home they were very tasty!) Will definitely be heading to buy a few boxes for the freezer whilst they’re half price!

These burgers are not for those who are thinking o

1 stars

These burgers are not for those who are thinking of cutting down or cutting out meat. They have a most odd smell and the taste is disgusting. I won't be buying them again nor will I recommend 👎

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

