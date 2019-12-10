Birds Eye Meat Free Swedish Style Balls 280G

Delicious welldone Birds eye
Loved these. Really tasty and held their shape. Made a delicious spaghetti and meatballs dish with them. Great to see an alternative made using pea protein and not soya mince
very high in fat
beware - these are very high in fat - 14g per portion - the quorn ones that they replaced had only 3g per portion. The may be green and vegetarian, but they seem rather unhealthy!
Not that nice
Not to my taste at all. Weird taste and texture, and quite expensive. The quorn meatballs were so much nicer, really disappointed that they no longer sell them. These definitely aren't a good substitute.
not so great, but maybe with deep frying can taste better.
Yes yes yes!!
Oh my goodness... these are inCREDIBLE.. you would never know they were made out of peas.. wow wow wow will 1million percent be buying these again!
Meat eating husband loves them
Great taste, good texture, will stockpile whilst these are on offer. Husband is avid meat eater, usually dislikes any attempt I make with quorn or other substitutes but he actually said he wanted to eat these again and when could we have them again for dinner he enjoyed them so much. I'm so pleased to have found something which is a good enough alternative to meat that he will eat it again and again. And no antisocial after effects which can sometimes occur after eating veggie or vegan substitutes ;)
Really not tasty. Would rather Linda mcartney rosemary saussages cut up!
Mmmm tasty balls
Not as good as Quorn but still very nice if you can't get the Quorn ones (which no one can right now).
Flavoursome but too soft
Quite a nice flavour but texture is a little too soft. Just watch out for the immense wind you will get after eating these. I am vegetarian so used to 'veggie' food but wow......
Bring back Quorn Swedish style balls!