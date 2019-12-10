By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye Meat Free Swedish Style Balls 280G

3(15)Write a review
Birds Eye Meat Free Swedish Style Balls 280G
Per portion (approx. 100g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy964kJ 232kcal
    12%
  • Fat14g
    20%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Balls formed from a blend of pea protein, herbs and spices, lightly fried.
  • Enjoy Meat Free Balls as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • For more visit birdseye.co.uk
  • We take a specially selected variety of pea
  • We take all the protein goodness* from the dried peas
  • Add our unique combination of herbs and spices
  • For a succulent taste experience that's Rich in Protein and a Source of Fibre
  • *Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass.
  • Forever Food Together
  • We are passionate about our sustainability programme to provide you with tasty and nutritious food that is responsibly sourced and prepared - forever.
  • Why not try our succulent Green Cuisine Meat Free Burgers
  • Rich in nature's pea protein
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

Pea Protein (65%) (Rehydrated Textured Pea Protein (Pea Protein, Pea Flour), Pea Protein Mince (Water, Pea Protein Isolate, Tomato Purée, Pea Fibre, Wholegrain Oat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Mushroom Powder, Tomato Powder, Malt Extract (Barley), Salt, Onion Powder, Hops, Yeast, Antioxidant (Extract of Rosemary), Herbs)), Rapeseed Oil, Red Onion, Apple Fibre, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic, Stabiliser (Methylcellulose)#, Seasonings, Natural Flavourings, Salt, Sugar, Onion Powder, Herbs, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Spices, Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, #Methylcellulose is derived from a natural plant material. We use it to maintain the Meat Free Balls shape & texture

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Celery and Mustard

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Oven cook
Instructions: 220°C, Fan 180° C, Gas Mark 6 13-15 mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Turn over halfway through cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Low heat 10-15 mins
Pre-heat 1 tbsp of oil in a non-stick frying pan.
Place the Meat Free Balls in the pan and shallow fry.
Turn over occasionally.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.

Return to

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • If writing, please enclose the Best Before End panel.

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Portion (Approx. 100g) Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ964kJ964kJ
- kcal232kcal232kcal
Fat 14g14g
- of which Saturates 1.2g1.2g
Carbohydrate 8.0g8.0g
- of which Sugars2.6g2.6g
Fibre 4.8g4.8g
Protein 16g16g
Salt 1.5g1.5g
This pack contains 2 portions--

15 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious welldone Birds eye

5 stars

Loved these. Really tasty and held their shape. Made a delicious spaghetti and meatballs dish with them. Great to see an alternative made using pea protein and not soya mince

very high in fat

1 stars

beware - these are very high in fat - 14g per portion - the quorn ones that they replaced had only 3g per portion. The may be green and vegetarian, but they seem rather unhealthy!

Not that nice

1 stars

Not to my taste at all. Weird taste and texture, and quite expensive. The quorn meatballs were so much nicer, really disappointed that they no longer sell them. These definitely aren't a good substitute.

not so great, but maybe with deep frying can taste

4 stars

not so great, but maybe with deep frying can taste better.

Yes yes yes!!

5 stars

Oh my goodness... these are inCREDIBLE.. you would never know they were made out of peas.. wow wow wow will 1million percent be buying these again!

Meat eating husband loves them

5 stars

Great taste, good texture, will stockpile whilst these are on offer. Husband is avid meat eater, usually dislikes any attempt I make with quorn or other substitutes but he actually said he wanted to eat these again and when could we have them again for dinner he enjoyed them so much. I'm so pleased to have found something which is a good enough alternative to meat that he will eat it again and again. And no antisocial after effects which can sometimes occur after eating veggie or vegan substitutes ;)

Really not tasty. Would rather Linda mcartney rose

1 stars

Really not tasty. Would rather Linda mcartney rosemary saussages cut up!

Mmmm tasty balls

4 stars

Not as good as Quorn but still very nice if you can't get the Quorn ones (which no one can right now).

Flavoursome but too soft

3 stars

Quite a nice flavour but texture is a little too soft. Just watch out for the immense wind you will get after eating these. I am vegetarian so used to 'veggie' food but wow......

Bring back Quorn Swedish style balls!

3 stars

Bring back Quorn Swedish style balls!

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

