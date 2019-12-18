Pampers Premium Protection Pants Size 6 35 Nappies Jumbo Pack

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Say goodbye to fussy nappy changes with Pampers Premium Protection Nappy Pants. Featuring a soft and stretchy belt, and all-round 360˚ Fit they go on with just one pull, even when your baby is wriggling around. They’re crafted with feather-like soft materials to provide Pampers’ gentlest touch on skin. Plus breathable materials keep your baby comfortable for up to 12 hours of Pampers trusted dryness. So now nothing will get in the way of your baby’s playtime. Use with Pampers wipes. Packaging may vary.
  • 3 easy steps to use – pull on, tear off the sides, roll to dispose
  • Pants crafted with a soft & stretchy belt and leg cuffs that adapt to baby’s movements for a gentle fit
  • Feather-like soft materials for Pampers’ gentlest touch on skin
  • Designed to allow air to flow freely inside the nappy pant for breathable dryness
  • Absorbent Micro Pearls absorb and lock away wetness for up to 12 hours of dryness
  • Want to know more about the components Pampers uses? Visit pampers.co.uk, pampers.ie

Petrolatum, Stearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract

  • To avoid danger of suffocation and/or strangulation, keep all packaging material away from babies and children.

Amazing pants

5 stars

I've been trialling these for the pampers squad and wow. They blew my mind. They are so easy to use and I haven't had a single leak. The only thing I'd say that could be improved is how you remove them, it's not always the easiest thing to do when you have a wriggly baby to try and pin down. Overall though these have changed nappy changes for the better and made mine and my wriggle monsters lives so much easier. Thank you pampers squad!

We love nappy pants

5 stars

We trie nappy pants as part of the #wrigglewrestle and really loved them. They made nappy changes with a wriggly toddler a million times easier. We honestly had 0 leaks day or night while using them. They are so soft they also helped with not getting a sore bottom. We love them. Just wish they were a little bit cheeper.

perfect for night changing and

5 stars

Love this nappies. perfect for night changing, specially if your baby very active and don't like change nappies. Also this type of nappies gave me (my baby) good protection - dry nights!

Great comfortable

4 stars

Great comfortable fit dry feel just breastfed poo still leakage ☹️

Nappy pants

5 stars

These pants were so so easy to use and also left no nasty red marks. I finally won the battle with my little wriggler to get his nappy on in seconds. I love these pants compared to all others on the market and would highly recommend to anyone

Say goodbye to wriggling

5 stars

We were kindly gifted Pampers Premium Protection Nappies to try and what can I say they have changed nappy time completely. They are so comfortable on my little ones waist and expand as his belly grows after food etc. They are so soft on my baby’s skin and have a really nice fit to prevent leaks. Not to mention they are so easy to put on, especially when you have a baby who wriggles or is on the move. Can’t recommend enough.

Best nappies ever

5 stars

These nappies are amazing. They’re so easy to use. My baby started using a potty at 9 months old and from then on out refused to lie down on the mat. This made putting a nappy back on her next to impossible. These pants however have made life so much easier. She now stands up against us and we pull them up with ease. Would highly recommend them to everyone. Fantastic!

Amazing

4 stars

I have loved trying these on my little one. It's made nappy changing so much easier and quicker. We didn't have any upset when it was nappy changing time which took alot of stress away for me. After talking to my mummy friends alot of them have decided to change to these as they also feel they are easy and stress free to use.

Active fit pants - Size 4

5 stars

So much easier to use than nappies especially when you have a wriggly baby! Amazed at the leak proof technology and the dry nights we had, can not fault them at all! Would definitely recommend to parents

Active fit size 4

5 stars

So easy to use when little girl is wriggling and fit her perfect. Would reccomend to any mums.

