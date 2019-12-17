By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye King Prawn & Risotto Croquettes 288G

2.5(4)Write a review
Birds Eye King Prawn & Risotto Croquettes 288G
£ 2.00
£6.95/kg

Offer

Per 2 croquettes (96g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy777kJ 185kcal
    9%
  • Fat5.6g
    8%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.72g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g:

Product Description

  • King prawn, pollock and pea risotto croquettes in a pesto flavoured coating, lightly fried.
  • For a sustainable tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • My Chunky King Prawn Risotto Croquettes are made from responsibly sourced King Prawns, with an Italian style twist of petit pois & cheese risotto all wrapped in a crispy pesto batter coating.
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives for the Captain's table. Simply made, simply delicious.
  • Source of protein
  • Pack size: 288g
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Pesto Flavoured Coating (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Wheat Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Natural Flavourings, Yeast, Rice Flour, Cheese Powder (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper Extract, Colouring (Paprika Extract)), Basmati Rice (15%), ASC-certified King Prawn (Crustaceans) (15%), MSC-certified Alaska Pollock (Fish) (7%), Petits Pois (6%), Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Basil, Dried Potato, Garlic Purée, Lemon Zest, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain Molluscs

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
Pre-heat the oven 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 6, 20-25 mins
Place on a baking tray with baking parchment in the middle of the oven. Turn over halfway through cooking. Cook until crisp and golden.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones and shell, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

  Careline information…
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,

Net Contents

288g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per 2 Croquettes (96g) Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ807kJ777kJ
- kcal192kcal185kcal
Fat 5.8g5.6g
- of which Saturates 1.0g1.0g
Carbohydrate 27g26g
- of which Sugars 1.9g1.8g
Fibre 1.6g1.5g
Protein 7.1g6.8g
Salt 0.75g0.72g

Safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones and shell, some may remain.

4 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Apologies to the naysayers, but my husband and mys

5 stars

Apologies to the naysayers, but my husband and myself found these very tasty, light, crisp, and filling. The rice was not over cooked, the peas were sweet, and the king prawn had flavour. I was a little dubious about the pesto, but this was not overwhelming. I will definitely be buying these again.

Disappointing

2 stars

I was expecting something special...these were overly dry, the promise of a delicious centre unfulfilled. I like lots of Birdeye products; this wasn't one.

No prawns to be found....

2 stars

King prawn? . Failed to find any prawn.. Found peas. Pesto over powering.. Gave them a try won't try again. However the cod and chorizo ones are good..

Horrible

1 stars

I feel really bad writing this but they tasted horrible, plain with no flavor. Yuk.

