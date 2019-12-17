Birds Eye King Prawn & Risotto Croquettes 288G

Apologies to the naysayers, but my husband and mys
Apologies to the naysayers, but my husband and myself found these very tasty, light, crisp, and filling. The rice was not over cooked, the peas were sweet, and the king prawn had flavour. I was a little dubious about the pesto, but this was not overwhelming. I will definitely be buying these again.
Disappointing
I was expecting something special...these were overly dry, the promise of a delicious centre unfulfilled. I like lots of Birdeye products; this wasn't one.
No prawns to be found....
King prawn? . Failed to find any prawn.. Found peas. Pesto over powering.. Gave them a try won't try again. However the cod and chorizo ones are good..
Horrible
I feel really bad writing this but they tasted horrible, plain with no flavor. Yuk.