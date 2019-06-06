By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Youngs Simply Breaded 4 Large Cod Fillets 440G

£ 4.50
£10.23/kg
Each fillet oven baked contains
  • Energy1045kJ 251kcal
    13%
  • Fat15g
    21%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt1.3g
    21%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 970kJ

Product Description

  • Formed Cod Fillets in Breadcrumb
  • Responsibly sourced fish for life®
  • Our fish for life® programme makes sure all our fish is responsibly sourced. To see how we do the right things to conserve fish for future generations visit www.youngsseafood.co.uk
  • Made with 100% fillet
  • No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 440g

Information

Ingredients

Cod Fillet (54%) (Fish), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Water, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Palm Oil, Wheat Gluten, Rice Flour, Yeast, Sea Salt, Mustard Flour, Salt, Yeast Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozenStore at -18°C or below. Do not re-freeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Our Large Cod fillets are best oven baked straight from your freezer.
Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
20 mins to oven bake 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas Mark 6
Pre-heat the oven. Remove all packaging.
Place product on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 20 minutes.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Caution!
  • Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.

Return to

  • Contact us:
  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.
  • Freephone UK - 0800 496 8647
  • Republic of Ireland - 1800 509 304

Net Contents

440g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g oven baked containsEach fillet oven baked contains% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 970kJ1045kJ8400kJ
-232kcal251kcal13%2000kcal
Fat 13.9g15.0g21%70g
(of which saturates) 2.3g2.5g13%20g
Carbohydrate 14.0g15.0g
(of which sugars) 1.0g1.1g1%90g
Fibre 1.2g1.3g
Protein 12.3g13.2g
Salt 1.2g1.3g21%6g
Pack contains 4 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

Safety information

Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

