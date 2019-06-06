Youngs Simply Breaded 4 Large Cod Fillets 440G

Excellent
Really lovely taste we all enjoyed this fish so much - highly recommended !!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 970kJ
Cod Fillet (54%) (Fish), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Water, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Palm Oil, Wheat Gluten, Rice Flour, Yeast, Sea Salt, Mustard Flour, Salt, Yeast Extract
Keep frozenStore at -18°C or below. Do not re-freeze once defrosted.
Oven cook
Instructions: Our Large Cod fillets are best oven baked straight from your freezer.
Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
20 mins to oven bake 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas Mark 6
Pre-heat the oven. Remove all packaging.
Place product on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 20 minutes.
Pack contains 4 servings
440g ℮
|Typical Values
|100g oven baked contains
|Each fillet oven baked contains
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|970kJ
|1045kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|232kcal
|251kcal
|13%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|13.9g
|15.0g
|21%
|70g
|(of which saturates)
|2.3g
|2.5g
|13%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|14.0g
|15.0g
|(of which sugars)
|1.0g
|1.1g
|1%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.3g
|Protein
|12.3g
|13.2g
|Salt
|1.2g
|1.3g
|21%
|6g
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
