Youngs Chip Shop 4 Haddock Fillets 440G

Youngs Chip Shop 4 Haddock Fillets 440G
£ 4.50
£10.23/kg
Each fillet oven baked contains
  • Energy928 kJ 222 kcal
    11%
  • Fat13.3g
    19%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars0.7g
    <1%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 938kJ

Product Description

  • Formed Haddock Fillets in Batter
  • Responsibly sourced fish for life®
  • Our fish for life® programme makes sure all our fish is responsibly sourced. To see how we do the right things to conserve fish for future generations visit www.youngsseafood.co.uk
  • In our crisp bubbly batter
  • 222 calories per fillet
  • Pack size: 440g

Information

Ingredients

Haddock Fillet (54%) (Fish), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Sunflower Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Salt, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents: Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate, Maize Flour, Mustard Flour, Dextrose, Flavouring (contains Mustard), Wheat Gluten, Dried Skimmed Milk, Colours: Curcumin, Capsanthin, Spices

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozenStore at -18°C or below. Do not re-freeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Our Large Haddock fillets are best oven baked straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
20 mins to oven bake 230°C/Fan 200°C/Gas Mark 8
Pre-heat the oven. Remove all packaging. Place product on a wire rack over a deep baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 20 minutes.
Caution! Care should be taken when removing the tray from the oven as it may contain hot oil.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.

Return to

  • Contact us:
  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.
  • Freephone UK - 0800 496 8647
  • Republic of Ireland - 1800 509 304

Net Contents

440g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g oven baked containsEach fillet oven baked contains% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 938kJ928kJ8400kJ
-225kcal222kcal11%2000kcal
Fat 13.4g13.3g19%70g
(of which saturates)2.4g2.3g12%20g
Carbohydrate 14.8g14.6g
(of which sugars)0.7g0.7g<1%90g
Fibre 1.1g1.1g
Protein 10.7g10.6g
Salt 1.1g1.1g18%6g
Pack contains 4 servings----
* Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ / 2000kcal----

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

do not often do reviews but this fish was aweful

1 stars

do not often do reviews but this fish was aweful

