Youngs Chip Shop 4 Haddock Fillets 440G

do not often do reviews but this fish was aweful
Haddock Fillet (54%) (Fish), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Sunflower Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Salt, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents: Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate, Maize Flour, Mustard Flour, Dextrose, Flavouring (contains Mustard), Wheat Gluten, Dried Skimmed Milk, Colours: Curcumin, Capsanthin, Spices
Keep frozenStore at -18°C or below. Do not re-freeze once defrosted.
Oven cook
Instructions: Our Large Haddock fillets are best oven baked straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
20 mins to oven bake 230°C/Fan 200°C/Gas Mark 8
Pre-heat the oven. Remove all packaging. Place product on a wire rack over a deep baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 20 minutes.
Caution! Care should be taken when removing the tray from the oven as it may contain hot oil.
Pack contains 4 servings
440g ℮
|Typical Values
|100g oven baked contains
|Each fillet oven baked contains
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|938kJ
|928kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|225kcal
|222kcal
|11%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|13.4g
|13.3g
|19%
|70g
|(of which saturates)
|2.4g
|2.3g
|12%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|14.8g
|14.6g
|(of which sugars)
|0.7g
|0.7g
|<1%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.1g
|Protein
|10.7g
|10.6g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.1g
|18%
|6g
|-
|-
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ / 2000kcal
|-
|-
|-
|-
Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
