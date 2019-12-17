Youngs Simply Breaded Omega 3 4 Fish Fillets 400G

- Energy959kJ 229kcal11%
Product Description
- Formed Alaska Pollock Fillets in Breadcrumb
- Did you know? We only use 100% wild caught Alaska Pollock fillet in our Simply Breaded Omega 3 range.
- Alaska Pollock is a member of the Cod family and shares the same sweet delicate flavour and white flaky texture.
- Alaska Pollock, Atlantic Cod
- Responsibly Sourced Fish for life®
- Our award winning Young's fish for life® programme ensures all our fish is responsibly sourced. For more details about our work to help conserve fish for future generations visit www.youngsseafood.co.uk
- Sometimes the simplest thing are the best! Take our Simply Breaded Omega 3 Fish Fillets. Succulent, responsibly sourced Alaska Pollock wrapped in our crispy golden breadcrumbs. Simple and Delicious!
- Our Simply Breaded Omega 3 Fish Fillets are a natural source of Omega 3. Experts agree that Omega 3 helps to maintain a healthy brain and healthy heart as part of a balanced diet.*
- (*DHA contributes to maintenance of normal brain function. EPA & DHA contribute to the normal function of the heart.)
- PF3204
- No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
- Pack size: 400g
- DHA contributes to maintenance of normal brain function
- EPA & DHA contribute to the normal function of the heart
- A natural source of omega 3
Information
Ingredients
Alaska Pollock (50%) (Fish), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Water, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Palm Oil, Yeast, Sea Salt, Mustard Flour, Raising Agents: Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate, Salt, Yeast Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Mustard, Wheat
Storage
Keep frozenStore at -18ºC or below. Do not re-freeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Our Omega 3 fillets are best oven baked straight from your freezer.
Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving, All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
220ºC / Fan 190ºC / Gas Mark 7
Pre-heat the oven. Remove all packaging. Place product on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 20 minutes (fan oven 18 minutes).
Number of uses
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
Name and address
Return to
- Contact us:
- Young's,
- PO Box 51,
- Grimsby,
- DN31 3TJ.
- Freephone UK - 0800 496 8647
- Republic of Ireland - 1800 509 304
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g oven baked contains
|Each fillet oven baked contains
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|999kJ
|959kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|239kcal
|229kcal
|11%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|12.2g
|11.7g
|17%
|70g
|(of which saturates)
|2.1g
|2.0g
|10%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|20.8g
|19.9g
|(of which sugars)
|0.8g
|0.7g
|<1%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.1g
|Protein
|10.9g
|10.5g
|Salt
|1.2g
|1.2g
|20%
|6g
|Omega 3 (EPA/DHA)
|163mg
|187mg
|Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
