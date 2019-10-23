By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Youngs Chip Shop 4 Omega 3 Fish Fillets

4(2)Write a review
Youngs Chip Shop 4 Omega 3 Fish Fillets
£ 3.00
£7.50/kg
Each fillet oven baked contains
  • Energy940 kJ 225 kcal
    11%
  • Fat13.1g
    19%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars0.7g
    <1%
  • Salt1g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1033kJ

Product Description

  • Formed Pollock Fillets in Batter
  • Responsibly sourced fish for life®
  • Our fish for life® programme makes sure all our fish is responsibly sourced. To see how we do the right things to conserve fish for future generations visit www.youngsseafood.co.uk
  • Health experts agree that Omega 3 fish oils are an essential part of a healthy balanced diet and help contribute to the normal function of the brain and heart.*
  • (*DHA contributes to maintenance of normal brain function. EPA & DHA contribute to the normal function of the heart.)
  • 100% Wild Caught Alaska Pollock
  • Did you know? We only use 100% wild caught Alaska Pollock fillet in our Chip Shop Omega 3 range.
  • Alaska Pollock is a member of the Cod family and shares the same sweet delicate flavour and white flaky texture.
  • Young's Chip Shop is the perfect way to enjoy the authentic taste of the chippy in the comfort of your own home. A real family favourite for over 30 years, it's our unique crisp, bubbly batter that makes us...
  • The Nation's Favourite!
  • PF3206
  • A natural source of omega 3
  • In our crisp bubbly batter
  • 225 calories per fillet
  • Pack size: 400g
  • DHA contributes to maintenance of normal brain function
  • EPA & DHA contribute to the normal function of the heart
  • A natural source of omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Alaska Pollock Fillet (50%) (Fish), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Water, Salt, Wheat Starch, Maize Flour, Raising Agents: Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Mustard Flour, Dextrose, Flavouring (contains Mustard), Wheat Gluten, Dried Skimmed Milk, Colours: Curcumin, Capsanthin, Spices

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozenStore at -18°C or below. Do not re-freeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Our Omega 3 Fish Fillets are best oven baked straight from your freezer.
Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Grill
Instructions: 20 mins to grill - medium heat
Pre-heat the grill pan and wire rack on a medium heat setting.
Remove all packaging. Place product on the wire rack under the grill and cook for 20 minutes turning occasionally.
Caution! Care should be taken when removing the pan from the grill as it may contain hot oil.

Oven cook
Instructions: 23 mins to oven bake
230°C/Fan 200°C/Gas Mark 8
Pre-heat the oven. Remove all packaging.
Place product on a wire rack over a deep baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 23 minutes.
Caution! Care should be taken when removing the tray from the oven as it may contain hot oil.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.

Return to

  • Contact us:
  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.
  • Freephone UK - 0800 496 8647
  • Republic of Ireland - 1800 509 304

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g oven baked containsEach fillet oven baked contains% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 1033kJ940kJ8400kJ
-247kcal225kcal11%2000kcal
Fat 14.4g13.1g19%70g
(of which saturates) 2.4g2.2g11%20g
Carbohydrate 17.9g16.3g
(of which sugars) 0.7g0.7g<1%90g
Fibre 1.4g1.3g
Protein 10.8g9.8g
Salt 1.1g1.0g16%6g
Omega 3 (EPA/DHA)171mg156mg
Pack contains 4 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Not much fish here.

3 stars

Tasty enough, but very little fish in these. Most of the contents inside the batter is fresh air. Disappointing quality from a brand-named product.

Great fish love this.

5 stars

Great fish love this.

