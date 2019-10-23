Youngs Chip Shop 4 Omega 3 Fish Fillets

Not much fish here.
Tasty enough, but very little fish in these. Most of the contents inside the batter is fresh air. Disappointing quality from a brand-named product.
Great fish love this.
Alaska Pollock Fillet (50%) (Fish), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Water, Salt, Wheat Starch, Maize Flour, Raising Agents: Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Mustard Flour, Dextrose, Flavouring (contains Mustard), Wheat Gluten, Dried Skimmed Milk, Colours: Curcumin, Capsanthin, Spices
Keep frozenStore at -18°C or below. Do not re-freeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Our Omega 3 Fish Fillets are best oven baked straight from your freezer.
Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Grill
Instructions: 20 mins to grill - medium heat
Pre-heat the grill pan and wire rack on a medium heat setting.
Remove all packaging. Place product on the wire rack under the grill and cook for 20 minutes turning occasionally.
Caution! Care should be taken when removing the pan from the grill as it may contain hot oil.
Oven cook
Instructions: 23 mins to oven bake
230°C/Fan 200°C/Gas Mark 8
Pre-heat the oven. Remove all packaging.
Place product on a wire rack over a deep baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 23 minutes.
Caution! Care should be taken when removing the tray from the oven as it may contain hot oil.
|Typical Values
|100g oven baked contains
|Each fillet oven baked contains
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|1033kJ
|940kJ
|8400kJ
|247kcal
|225kcal
|11%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|14.4g
|13.1g
|19%
|70g
|(of which saturates)
|2.4g
|2.2g
|11%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|17.9g
|16.3g
|(of which sugars)
|0.7g
|0.7g
|<1%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.3g
|Protein
|10.8g
|9.8g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.0g
|16%
|6g
|Omega 3 (EPA/DHA)
|171mg
|156mg
Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
