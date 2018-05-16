By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dead Man's Fingers Spiced Rum 37.5% 70Cl

Dead Man's Fingers Spiced Rum 37.5% 70Cl
£ 22.00
£31.43/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Spiced Rum
  • We do things differently here. Dead Man's Fingers is a blend of Rum and spices created at the Rum & Crab Shack in St. Ives, Cornwall. Inspired by local Flavours such as Saffron cake, spiced fruit and the Shack's own Pedro Ximinez ice cream. Enjoy it mixed or neat, either way, this is not your usual.
  • ...this is Cornish Soul.
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Dead Man's Fingers is a blend of Rum and spices created at the Rum & Crab Shack in St. Ives, Cornwall. Inspired by local Flavours such as Saffron cake, spiced fruit and the Shack's own Pedro Ximinez ice cream

Alcohol Units

26.3

ABV

37.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  Bottled for:
  • The Cornish Rum Company Ltd,
  • L36 6AD,
  • UK.

Return to

  • The Cornish Rum Company Ltd,
  • L36 6AD,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

