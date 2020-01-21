Godiva Belgian Chocolate Selection Gift Box 215G

Product Description
- Chocolate Assortment.
- An exclusive selection of the finest Belgian chocolates, artistically crafted by Godiva's chocolatiers.
- Godiva have been masters in the art of Belgian chocolate making since 1926. Our deliciously rich, smooth chocolates are exceptionally crafted with passion and flair by our Chocolatiers, using only the finest ingredients, to delight and indulge the senses.
By Appointment to the Court of Belgium
- Chocolate with 100% cocoa butter
- Halal
- Pack size: 215g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Full Cream Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cream, Vegetable Oil (Palm, Palm Kernel), Hazelnuts, Glucose Syrup, Almonds, Honey, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Butter Oil, Butter, Rice Flour, Milk, Humectant (Glycerol, Sorbitol Syrup), Flavouring, Pecan Nuts, Coconut, Invert Sugar Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Milk Protein, Lemon Powder, Maltodextrin, Dried Raspberries, Natural Vanilla Powder, Dark Chocolate: min. Cocoa: 50%, Milk Chocolate: min. Cocoa: 30%, Milk Solids: 24% min
Allergy Information
- May contain other Nuts and Wheat (Gluten)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place: Min. +12°C - Max. +18°C
Produce of
Made in Belgium
Name and address
- Godiva,
- P.O. Box 7249,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- LE65 2ZH,
- UK.
Return to
- Mail (UK): Freepost Godiva,
- Godiva Consumer Services,
- P.O. Box 7249,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- LE65 2ZH,
- UK.
- Email: godivaconsumerservices@godivauk.co.uk
Net Contents
215g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2219kJ /530kcal
|Fat
|34g
|of which saturates
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|48g
|of which sugars
|46g
|Protein
|6g
|Salt
|0,22g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020