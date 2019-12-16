By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ashfield Original Bitter 4X440ml

Ashfield Original Bitter 4X440ml
£ 1.00
£0.57/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Original Bitter
  • Brewed with the finest British malted barley for a balanced flavour
  • Pack size: 1760ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley & Wheat

ABV

2.1% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Base of Can

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • C&C Group.
  • At:
  • Wellpark Brewery,
  • Glasgow,
  • G31 1JD.

Return to

  • Wellpark Brewery,
  • Glasgow,
  • G31 1JD.
  • Consumer Helpline: 0845 399 3915

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 440ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml Contains:Each Can (440ml) Contains:
Energy 49kJ/12kcal213kJ/51kcal
3% of your guideline daily amount--

5 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Provided you're not drinking to get drunk, this is

4 stars

Provided you're not drinking to get drunk, this is an enjoyable and refreshing bitter.

Awful!

1 stars

Awful,just awful!

Not the tastiest but quite drinkable, perfect for

5 stars

Not the tastiest but quite drinkable, perfect for enjoying while reducing your alcohol consumption as it's half the alcohol or less of most beers but tastes much better than alcohol-free, and it's ridiculously good value too, at least partly as it attracts a quarter of the duty of most beers.

well worth the money

5 stars

thought it was a good beer nice tastes and not too strong

Very Bad

1 stars

Just terrible cheap bitter. Drank a sip of one can and threw the rest out.

