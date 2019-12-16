Ashfield Original Bitter 4X440ml

Provided you're not drinking to get drunk, this is
Provided you're not drinking to get drunk, this is an enjoyable and refreshing bitter.
Awful,just awful!
Not the tastiest but quite drinkable, perfect for enjoying while reducing your alcohol consumption as it's half the alcohol or less of most beers but tastes much better than alcohol-free, and it's ridiculously good value too, at least partly as it attracts a quarter of the duty of most beers.
well worth the money
thought it was a good beer nice tastes and not too strong
Very Bad
Just terrible cheap bitter. Drank a sip of one can and threw the rest out.